The Russian authorities issued a statement regarding the field situation of the battles on several fronts inside Ukraine, today, Sunday.

The Defense Ministry said that Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.

The city is regularly bombed. Moreover, Kherson experienced catastrophic floods after the giant Kakhovka Dam was destroyed.

The Russian army confirmed its success in repelling the attacks in the Donetsk region, around the town of Bakhmut.

In the Zaporizhia region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its forces had also repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian forces.

However, the US-based Institute for the Study of War confirmed that Ukrainian forces made gains in the western Zaporizhia region, to the southwest and southeast of the city of “Orekhev”.