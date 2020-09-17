Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held a telephone conversation with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan and issued a warning on the situation in Belarus. The details of the conversation are posted on website Russian Foreign Ministry.

In particular, Rudenko called on the United States not to interfere in the affairs of the republic, pointing out the inadmissibility of destabilizing the situation in the country and imposing “unilateral mediation services.” In addition, the diplomat noted the prospects of the constitutional reform of Belarus.

In late August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also drew the attention of US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Bigan to the initiative of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to carry out constitutional reform. Then the US representative assured that Washington does not want to create an artificial crisis in the republic.

Protests in Belarus continue for six weeks. Their participants demand the resignation of Lukashenka, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal dispersal of the demonstrators. The European Union refused to recognize the legitimacy of the President of Belarus; on the contrary, the Kremlin supported him.

