“Tell us where the Jewish passengers are.” A real riot occurred today at the airport of Makhachkala, the capital of the Muslim-majority republic of Dagestan, in southern Russia, upon the arrival of a series of flights. Videos published on social media, and filmed by Russian and Israeli media, show dozens of anti-Israeli demonstrators storming the airport, chanting anti-Israel slogans. Many arrive at the tarmac and go ‘hunting’ for Jewish passengers on a flight from Israel.

According to Channel 12, quoted by The Times of Israel, the plane was landed at another airport than the one initially scheduled to arrive, but even at this airport there were hundreds of people with an aggressive attitude. Passengers were asked to remain inside the plane awaiting the arrival of riot police who protected their disembarkation. According to the broadcaster, the crowd of demonstrators was made up of Palestinian exiles.

“Israel expects Russian security forces to ensure the safety of all Israeli and Jewish citizens wherever they are,” read a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry after the anti-Israel riot. The note asks the Russian authorities to act “decisively against the rioters and against unbridled incitement against Jews and Israelis.

The Israeli ambassador to Russia, Alex Ben-Zvi – concludes the note – is working with the Russian authorities to guarantee the safety of Israelis and Jews”. According to local media, the Russian Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the events of Makhachkala and promised that “all those who violated the law will be arrested and held to account.”

.