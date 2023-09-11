Home page politics

The Russian armed forces are relying on a new defense technology. A new drone protection system is designed to intercept enemy drones and shield fighter jets.

Moscow – Kiev is increasingly relying on drone strikes in Russia in the Ukraine war. To protect against future attacks, the Russian army is apparently working on a new technology, as photos circulating on the Internet show: It is an improvised shelter made of metal scaffolding, which is covered with wire mesh on its top. How is protection used in drone attacks and how effective is it?

Air strikes in the Ukraine war: Russia presents new drone protection

Apparently the shelter is primarily intended to protect fighter jets from attacks on the ground. Ukrainian drones could get caught in wire mesh and be intercepted. Ukraine is said to have repelled Russian drone attacks in the same way, the portal writes Defense Express. The protection could possibly also be used to catch fragments in the event of an explosion from enemy drones.

There was already noise at the beginning of August Defense Express Reports that similar shelters for Su-34 aircraft have been built at the Baltimor air base in Voronezh. At that time the protection consisted only of the metal scaffolding, without a net or roof for protection.

New protection against drones apparently “more effective” than previous methods

Defense Express points out that this type of protection could actually be more effective than covering the planes with car tires to hide the heat signature and make them “invisible” to the drones’ heat seekers. However, it seems unclear whether it is already fully developed. The specialist portal pointed out that in the demonstration photo there is a discarded Su-27 jet standing under the protective structure. The system is probably still being developed.

For the first time, a satellite image appeared on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that showed Russian TU-95 bombers at Engels airfield. It could be seen that the wings were covered with car tires. Previously, this unconventional protection method was used on strategic aircraft and even Su-34 tactical bombers.

Losses for Russia: Troops rely on strange protection against drone attacks

In fact, the “tire casing” can be loud Defense Express does not protect either tactical or strategic aviation from reconnaissance methods, Western missile guidance systems or explosions from attack drones, but only increases the time required to prepare for an operation. It is therefore unclear whether this strange method is for camouflage or protection.

A new jammer is to be used as another miracle weapon against Ukrainian drones. According to information from Defense Express about the portable “Peroed Anti-Drone Jammer”. The Peroed jam is according to the specialist portal ArmyInform specifically designed to defend against smaller unmanned aerial vehicles and FPV drones in the Ukraine war. A drone jammer usually disrupts the radio signal of the unmanned aircraft by emitting electromagnetic noise, which means the drone can no longer orientate itself. The unmanned aircraft then often flies back to its pilot, whose position the enemy can find out.

Ukraine war: Drone attacks are increasing

Ukraine and Russia have long since expanded drone attacks in the Ukraine war. The possible uses of drones are diverse. The aircraft provide individual Ukrainian units with situation reports from the front. Artillery strikes can also be monitored and thus better directed to the target.

Due to the sometimes long range of the aircraft, attacks on areas occupied by Russia are also possible. Get to the Crimean Peninsula Kiev’s troops continued to score hits throughout the course of the Ukraine War – for example on power plants, fuel tanks and bridges. Ukraine is continually developing its own types of drones, including so-called Wild Hornets that can destroy Russia’s tanks. Cardboard drones are also among the inventions of the Ukrainian armed forces. (bohy)