The number of infections and deaths from the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” in Russia has decreased during the past 24 hours.

In its daily report on the epidemiological situation, the Russian health authorities announced the registration of 11,422 new cases of the virus during the past 24 hours, compared to 11,515 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of HIV infections to 18 million and 576 thousand and 973 infections, and 39 deaths were monitored compared to 41 deaths. Last night, the total number of deaths resulting from the epidemic reached 382,352 deaths, with 4,670 people recovering, bringing the total of those recovered to 17,963 thousand and 133 people.