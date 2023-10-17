Russia is withdrawing from the nuclear weapons test ban treaty. What did Putin say about this?

The State Duma adopted in the first reading a bill on de-ratification of the CTBT

The State Duma on Tuesday, October 17, adopted in the first reading a draft law on the withdrawal of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). This was reported in the official Telegram-channel of the lower house of parliament.

Commenting on the vote on the bill, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote that the withdrawal of ratification should “contribute” to ensuring Russia’s security against the backdrop of the US refusal to ratify the CTBT.

Washington must finally understand that hegemony on their part does not lead to anything good. There is a need for dialogue on the principles of mutual respect, absence of double standards, and non-interference in the affairs of sovereign states. The Russian Federation will do everything to protect its citizens and ensure that global strategic parity is maintained Vyacheslav VolodinSpeaker of the State Duma

What did Putin say about the possibility of resuming nuclear testing?

The issue of nuclear weapons was one of the topics that Russian President Vladimir Putin raised during his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Forum on October 5. Answering a question from political scientist Sergei Karaganov about the possibility of tightening the Russian nuclear doctrine, the head of state doubted the advisability of such changes.

Putin noted that “everything can be changed,” but there is no need for this. “I just don’t see the need for it. There is no situation in which today, for example, something would threaten the existence of the Russian state,” the president responded to the political scientist who proposed using nuclear weapons during a special operation.

At the same time, Putin said that he hears calls to return to nuclear weapons testing. He recalled that both Russia and the United States signed a treaty to stop nuclear testing, but only Moscow ratified this treaty, which may serve as a reason to reconsider the issue of ratification.

See also Biden's enthronement as leader of the free world Theoretically, it is possible to revoke ratification, and if we do this, that will be quite enough Vladimir Putin

The very next day after the president’s speech, Vyacheslav Volodin announced that the Council of the State Duma at its next meeting would consider the issue of revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Volodin said that the withdrawal of ratification is in line with Russia’s national interests and would be a mirror response from the United States. On October 9, the State Duma decided to work on the issue of revoking ratification within 10 days – until the 18th.

Photo: Grigory Sysoev / RIA Novosti

Putin discussed nuclear weapons and their use at the 2022 Valdai Forum. Then he told the audience that the only country that used nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear country was and remains the United States, and Russia needs to take an example from Washington in some ways. However, the Russian leader clarified that Moscow does not intend to use nuclear weapons, including during a special operation in Ukraine – there is neither military nor political sense in this.

The day before the 2022 Valdai Forum, Putin personally supervised the progress of the Defense Ministry’s exercises to launch a massive nuclear strike in response to a similar enemy strike.

In 2023, the forum was held against the backdrop of Western media reports about Russia’s preparations for testing the Burevestnik with a nuclear strike unit.

Russia previously called for preparations for nuclear tests by the United States

At the end of September 2023, the American publication CNN reported that both China and the United States increased activity at their nuclear test sites.

Photo: National Nuclear Security Administration/Reuters

Journalists noted that thanks to satellite images, freshly dug tunnels were noticed at American nuclear facilities. Andrei Belousov, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia in Geneva, made the same statements.

The United States does not hide the fact that it is developing new types of nuclear warheads, the performance of which will sooner or later need to be tested in practice. Andrey BelousovDeputy Permanent Representative of Russia in Geneva

The Russian president himself warned about possible natural nuclear tests in the United States – in February 2023, he called on Rosatom and the Ministry of Defense to prepare for this. After this statement by the president, sources in the Ministry of Defense recalled that the Russian nuclear test site on Novaya Zemlya is always maintained in readiness to resume testing.

The representative of the Russian permanent mission to the UN, Dmitry Glukhov, noted that Russia would return to nuclear testing only if the United States took a similar step, and military expert Viktor Litovkin saw the possibility of Russia revoking ratification of the CTBT as an equalization of the positions of Moscow and Washington.

We will act on the principle that what they can do, we can too. Victor Litovkin.military expert

How did the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty come about?

Negotiations on achieving a