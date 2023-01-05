Russia is open to dialogue with Ukraine as long as it accepts the “new territorial realities” arising from the offensive of MoscowPresident Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart on Thursday Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish president had requested in a telephone conversation with the Kremlin leader the application of a “unilateral ceasefire” to start peace negotiations with kyiv.

“Putin once again confirmed that Russia was open to a serious dialogue, provided that the kyiv authorities abide by the well-known and repeatedly expressed demands and take into account the new territorial realities,” the president said. kremlin it’s a statement.

Russian troops have occupied vast tracts of land in eastern and southern Ukraine since the start of the offensive in February.

In addition, the Kremlin claims the annexation of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, in the east, and of Zaporizhia and Khersonin the south, although it does not have control over all its territory.

“The Russian side has emphasized the destructive role of Western states, supplying the kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment, supplying operational information and targets,” the Moscow statement added.

The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the cereal export agreement concluded by the UN with the help of Turkey to allow the commercialization of the Blocked grain in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the two addressed “the unlocking of Russia’s food and fertilizer supplies” and the need to “remove all barriers to Russian exports.”

Russia backed out of the deal briefly in October after a drone attack on its fleet in the Black Sea. It returned to the pact days later, but senior officials complained about the restrictions on Russian products.

