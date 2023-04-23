Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

Russia is probably spying on Germany in Berlin. This is suggested by satellite images showing antennas on Russian embassies. Several European countries are affected.

Berlin – Russia is probably spying on several countries in Europe. This is reported by the Swedish newspaper quickdraws. The Russian strategy is remarkable. reports of picture newspaper according to antennas are fixed on the roofs of Russian embassies. This information can then be obtained. Berlin should also be affected.

“In eleven EU countries there are such sheds on the roofs of Russian embassies or buildings connected to the embassies,” writes the Swedish newspaper, which cites satellite images that are supposed to prove the presence of the antennas. Countries affected include Portugal, Spain, Belgium and Germany.

Russian espionage in Europe: “Reusen-Antenna” in Berlin

The antenna, which is located at the Russian embassy in Berlin, is a so-called “pot antenna”. This is capable of sending and receiving signals over distances of up to 800 kilometers.

Apparently, Russia is completely unashamedly spying on the Berlin government district with antennas. © Paul Zinken / dpa

“Because it’s such a flexible antenna that you can both receive and transmit with it, it’s actually impossible to say what a Russian embassy is doing or has done with it,” says a Belgian expert who analyzed the images. as the picture newspaper writes.

Russian espionage in Europe: CDU politician calls for action against Russian espionage

CDUInterior expert Stefan Heck commented on the picture newspaper As follows on the case: “The spy antennas endanger our security and are a provocation.” He demands: “The antennas have to go!” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock should “put pressure on the ongoing talks about embassies and staff,” Heck demands.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution published a warning last year that “particularly in sensitive areas such as the government district in Berlin, the risk of eavesdropping and the danger of unauthorized data leakage are real and should not be underestimated”. Most recently, a Russian drone is said to have circled over the Development Ministry. (LP)