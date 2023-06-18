Peskov said that the Russian Federation is trying to end the war that has been unleashed by Kiev since 2014

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with RT told about the goals of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine and commented on the possibility of negotiations, which was voiced by the African delegation at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, Russia is trying to end the war that was unleashed by Kiev in 2014, and is currently actually opposed to the collective West.

Indeed, a special military operation was launched against Ukraine, against the Kyiv regime in order to ensure the safety of the people of Donbass. It really is. Now it is already continuing as a virtual war between Moscow and the collective West. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

Peskov added that Ukraine lacks sovereignty, so it has neither the will, nor the desire, nor the ability to declare any sovereign position. He stressed that decisions are being dictated to Kyiv from Washington.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explained the causes of the conflict over Ukraine. According to him, the situation has developed because of the hybrid war being prepared by the West.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that this process has been going on for many years, and as a result, Kyiv has become a tool for undermining the foundations of Russian security.

There is no foundation for dialogue with Ukraine

The official representative of the Kremlin thanked the African delegation for the peace initiative, but noted that Ukraine is not ready for dialogue.

Peskov recalled that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree banning negotiations with the Russian side, so it is difficult to speak in detail in this situation.

We are ready. We have the political will, we have the readiness. But there is no dialogue here yet, and there is no foundation for dialogue Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with an African delegation, recalled Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate with Russia. He wondered where the guarantee was that Kyiv would not continue to refuse to fulfill certain agreements.

The task of the NWO to demilitarize Ukraine has been largely accomplished

The press secretary of the Russian president said that Ukraine was heavily militarized at the time of the start of the special operation, at present one of the demilitarization tasks that Vladimir Putin spoke about has been largely completed.

Because Ukraine uses less and less of its weapons and more and more it uses weapons systems that Western countries supply to it. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

According to Peskov, this means that NATO countries under the leadership of the United States are increasingly being directly or indirectly drawn into the conflict. This drags it out even more and makes the situation in Europe tense and unpredictable.

Earlier, Peskov commented on the progress of the country’s special military operation in Ukraine. He stressed that Moscow plans to achieve the set goals during the NWO.

The official representative of the Kremlin also called the conditions unacceptable for Russia on the settlement in Ukraine. Moscow opposes demands that do not take into account its point of view.

Western intervention obliges Russia to take more drastic measures

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Western intervention in the conflict in Ukraine obliges Russia to take increasingly drastic measures to ensure security, including for people in the Donbass.

He noted that Russia will do this consistently, including increasing the buffer zone to which the Ukrainian military will be moved away from Russian territory.

Therefore, the intervention of NATO countries in this conflict makes the situation more difficult, more unpredictable, but this cannot affect the overall outcome of events: we will continue the special military operation, and we will achieve our goals Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the lies of Ukraine and the West. According to him, they led Moscow by the nose. According to the head of state, Moscow was forced to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). “The question is: did we have the right to recognize the independence of these territories? In full accordance with the UN Charter, we had the right to do so,” he concluded.

Putin is open to dialogue, but no concrete proposals have been received

Peskov stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to dialogue. He added that Moscow heard the statements of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about the need to maintain channels of communication with Russia and shares this point of view.

President Putin is ready for any contacts for the sake of business, for the sake of solving our problems. President Putin is open to dialogue. But no specific proposals have been received so far. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

Earlier, the Russian leader said that Moscow is ready for a constructive dialogue with everyone who wants to establish peace on the principles of justice.