Home page politics

Split

The Russian Navy announces ballistic missile strike exercises in retaliation for Western aid and arms sales to Ukraine.

50 crew members and about ten devices of a “military and special” type are to be used in the exercise of the Russian naval fleet. This comes from a statement by the fleet leadership, issued by the state-run press agency TASS out. The simulated exercise is in response to Western support Ukraine war to see.

The exercise trains the launch of “massive missile strikes” against simulated enemy ground units. Iskander ballistic missiles designed for Russia play a major role in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The exercises took place in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, located between Poland and Lithuania. Most recently, in the course of the Ukraine war, the fighting in Donbass became increasingly heated.

A Russian Iskander missile system (symbolic photo) © IMAGO/ITAR-TASS

Russia: Simulated missile strikes on Baltic targets successful, according to Russian press office

“During the exercise, the armed forces managed to advance to the designated launch area and to the launch site and made multiple launches against simulated enemy missile positions, airfields, protected facilities and command posts,” the Eastern Fleet press office said in a statement fr.de reported.

According to Fleet statements, Iskander crews used drones to spot simulated enemy units. After the missiles were fired, the units retreated immediately to avoid retaliatory strikes. The units would have been noisy TASS also operates in simulated, chemically and nuclear contaminated areas. The Iskander ground-launched missile has a range of about 500 kilometers and is traveling hypersonic at speeds of up to 2600 meters per second. The missile can carry a payload of 480 to 700 kilograms, including nuclear warheads.

Iskander missile

Russian surface-to-surface ballistic missile

belongs to the class of short-range missiles

Flight range 400 to 500 kilometers

Variants: Iskander Mobil (range 480 kilometers), Iskander E (range 280 kilometers)

can be equipped with conventional and nuclear warheads

Source: atomic-weapons-a-z.info

Rocket attacks on Baltic states: Russia threatens nuclear attack

In the past, Iskander missiles were used excessively during the Russian bombardment of the Ukraine deployed. For example, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in December that Moscow had fired 776 of its 900 Iskander missiles during the invasion of the Ukraine war. According to Reznikov, the Russians only have 124 missiles left in their arsenal.

Russia has long used Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad enclave, which is a strategic target in the event of a conflict between the NATO and represents Russia. Moscow had already announced measures last year due to a partial blockade of Lithuanian territory as part of the EU sanctions for the Russian invasion in the Ukraine war. “Russia reserves the right to take measures to protect Russia’s national interests,” the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the situation at the time.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Moscow also threatened to use nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad if Sweden and Finland joined NATO. Experts, on the other hand, have long suspected that Moscow has long maintained nuclear warheads in the strategic enclave, despite the escalation in the Ukraine war.

Only recently did he Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned against attacks on Crimea. (Niklas Mueller)