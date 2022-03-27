When you see on the map that Russia is spread across 11 time zones, it seems to you that it is destined to crush its smaller neighbor Ukraine. But, as the world has noted in the last three weeks, the fight is not as lopsided as Russian President Vladimir Putin probably assumed it would be. In fact, there is good reason to believe that Russia will ultimately lose the war that Putin started.

This is because, in economic terms, Russia is not big at all. According to the International Monetary Fund, its GDP was 1.7 trillion dollars in 2021. That is equivalent to just 10% of the GDP of the European Union – roughly the combined product of Belgium ($0.62 trillion) and the Netherlands ($1.1 trillion).

With such a small economy, Russia is hardly equipped to win a war against a country that defends itself tooth and nail. Not to mention occupying it and facing determined insurgents for an extended period. Russia currently spends about 62 billion dollars per year (about 4% of its GDP) on military spending.

That’s just 8% of what the United States spends (and far from enough to sustain an intense and prolonged war). But increasing military spending is not a good option for Russia, because it is not economically productive spending. Buying tanks and fighter jets will not generate a single ruble of additional production in the future and will likely crowd out productive investments, such as machinery.

The more Russia spends on the war, the smaller its economy is likely to be in the future.

It also doesn’t help that its economy is underdeveloped, with a structure that we usually find in developing countries. Manufactured goods — machinery, transportation equipment, and electronic, chemical, and pharmaceutical products — account for two-thirds of Russian imports, while raw materials and energy (crude oil and gas) make up 80% of its exports.

Because commodity exports are subject to wide fluctuations, this leaves Russia in an economically vulnerable position. True, before the invasion high energy and commodity prices allowed Russia to accumulate more than $600 billion in international reserves (in US dollars, euros, British pounds and gold) and boosted government budget revenues, but prices will fall again at some point and put pressure on the Russian budget.

Meanwhile, Western countries froze about half of Russia’s international reserves. This brings us to another source of fragility: the US and Europe, which are not underdeveloped economies like Russia, control the global financial system. Thus, the reserves that were supposed to finance Putin’s war became a liability.

Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv. Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ LANGE

True, the Russian government could free up resources for military spending by reducing spending in other areas, but most Russians live in relative poverty. After all, if we consider that the Russian population is much larger, its GDP per capita is only about one-fifth that of the Belgians and the Dutch. If Putin plunges Russians further into poverty to achieve his imperial ambitions, popular sentiment could turn against him and weaken his dictatorship.

Western sanctions already place a burden on ordinary Russian citizens. And with the scarcity of consumer products, inflation will rise sharply and foster the temptation to implement price controls… but that would lead to shortages and rationing, a state of life in the Soviet Union that Putin has no interest in resurrecting.

Although Russia is a small, underdeveloped and fragile economy, it maintains two important sources of power. The same hydrocarbon and commodity exports that leave the Russian budget vulnerable to sharp price swings give it significant political power over importing countries, several of them scattered across Europe. If Russia stops sending gas to Europe today, some countries will suffer heavily in the short term. For example, Russian gas accounted for 65% of German and 45% of Italian gas imports in 2020.

In the longer term, however, Russia would be the one to suffer the most. The war in Ukraine has already prompted the EU to unveil a plan to end its dependence on Russian gas, both by seeking new sources of imports and by making progress in the clean energy transition. With that, the main source of Russian income from abroad will be drastically reduced.



The second source of Russian power is, of course, the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. Nuclear weapons would not give you victory in a conventional war, but they could destroy a country in the blink of an eye. This brings us to a terrifying question: what will Putin do when he realizes that he cannot win his war in Ukraine by conventional means?

PAUL DE GRAUWE*

© Project Syndicate

London

* Chair of European Political Economy of the European Institute of London

School of Economics.