Over the past 13 years, the expenses of compatriots from January to July only grew. Everything changed this year, when in the first half of the year Russians cut consumer spending by an average of 11.5 thousand rubles. This is the maximum since 2006, Izvestia writes with reference to data from the international auditing and consulting company FinExpertiza.

Most of all, during this period, they saved in Moscow – in absolute terms, the expenses of Muscovites decreased by 41 thousand rubles compared to last year. Inhabitants of Yakutia reduced their spending by 28.7 thousand rubles, Sevastopol by 26 thousand rubles, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug by 19.1 thousand rubles, a little less – 18.9 thousand rubles were cut back on spending in Krasnodar Territory.

In percentage terms, the most significant cost reductions were recorded in Sevastopol (taking into account inflation it is 19.3%), Yakutia (18.5%) and Dagestan (17.3%).

What are we saving on?

Most of all, citizens saved on travel (90%), clothes and shoes (82%), restaurants (72%). Everything in order to save up a financial cushion for a “rainy day”. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Perspektiva scientific and technical center, 63.6% of compatriots did not have savings. As shown by the spring quarantine with mass layoffs and salary cuts, you can’t do without savings.

In the first half of this year, the amount of money unspent by Russians increased 4.6 times, to 2.15 trillion rubles, according to FinExpertiza data. Compatriots spent 7.6% of their income on savings. For comparison: a year ago this figure was limited to a modest 1.6%.

The transition of citizens from a consumer model to a savings model was also recorded in the research holding “Romir”. So, in July, the stock of free money (that is, those that remain after the purchase of consumer goods, payment for utility bills, communication and transport costs) among Russians increased by 13.7%. This is 28.3 thousand rubles.

“The Russians are striving to increase their savings, which have fallen sharply in the previous months,” the holding says.

Costs go down, but debts go up

Simultaneously with the tightening of their belts and the regime of economy, the Russians began to actively borrow. Thus, according to the National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBCH), in July the average size of consumer loans issued increased by 22.9% (compared to the same period last year), to 218.8 thousand rubles. A year ago, this figure was 178.1 thousand rubles. The largest consumer loans are taken in Moscow – 495.6 thousand rubles, the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – 364.1 thousand rubles, St. Petersburg – 345.6 thousand rubles.

Another statistic is also interesting: in July, the share of Russians who use credit cards immediately after receiving them reached an all-time high, Kommersant reports with reference to the Equifax credit history bureau. The indicator increased by 14% to 68%. “This is a record value for the entire period of calculation of the indicator since August 2015,” the BCI noted.

According to ACRA, the share of credit cards in the portfolio of restructured debts has grown sharply: if in April it accounted for 1%, then in August it was 12%. The fact is that the Russians could not cope with the debt burden on consumer loans and uncovered credit cards to pay off debts.

42 million Russians have a loan, according to the report of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. More than one loan has 12.8 million compatriots.

According to the analytical center NAFI, 72% of Russian families are stuck in debt. This is an absolute record. Compared to 2017, the number of loans increased by 15%. Compared to 2009 – four times.

The amount of the loan overdue for the year increased by 1 thousand rubles, up to 14.3 thousand rubles. At the same time, the bailiffs are waiting for a “killer autumn” to collect debts. In the autumn, we recall, the credit holidays, which were taken by borrowers who lost their income, come to an end. According to Forbes, banks are waiting for 20-30% of debtors to default.