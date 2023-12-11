Ambassador of the Russian Foreign Ministry Miroshnik announced the development of a tribunal for the leadership of Ukraine

Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the crimes of the Kyiv regime, said that the issue of the format of the tribunal over the political leadership of Ukraine is being considered.

The end of the special operation was associated with the tribunal of the Kyiv authorities

Miroshnik explained that the closer the end of the special operation is, the faster politicians will come to a consensus on what exactly the tribunal will be and what responsibility Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, head of the presidential office Andriy Ermak, as well as ex-Minister of Defense Alexey Reznikov will bear. The diplomat called them characters who contributed to the destruction of Ukraine and the sale of the country's interests.

Now there are discussions about how this structure will be formalized – this is the second question. But the fact that the process is now underway, and that it will work not only on the judicial procedural track, but also on the political and information track, is also an absolute fact Rodion MiroshnikAmbassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Photo: Reuters

The ambassador emphasized that there is a structure for recording crimes, noting that he traveled around the regions and republics adjacent to the line of military contact.

We officially have 11 of them, where a special regime related to military events has been introduced. And in every territory there are operational centers, everywhere there are defense headquarters, everywhere there are monitoring centers that record this data Rodion MiroshnikAmbassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Miroshnik considers it necessary to create a unified database at the federal level on crimes of the Kyiv regime, which would receive information from all competent authorities and departments.

Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko / Reuters

Miroshnik named the only scenario for ending the conflict

The only scenario for ending the Ukrainian conflict is negotiations, but Russia will only talk to the Western puppet masters of Kyiv, Miroshnik said.

All clashes will definitely end in negotiations. But negotiations, of course, not with puppets. It is clear that negotiations should be conducted with people who themselves admit that Boris Johnson came and said, [что] "We won't agree on anything," and we took the lead and went to do it. Do you really think that you can negotiate something with them? Rodion MiroshnikAmbassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry

At the same time, the West has not yet shown an active desire to negotiate, the diplomat noted. In his opinion, as soon as the sponsors “fizzle out” and political ambitions subside, then the conditions will be ripe for the start of peace negotiations.