Sandra Kathe

At a meeting in Saudi Arabia, diplomatic representatives from around 30 countries want to talk to Ukraine about the possibilities for peace in the country.

Jeddah/Kiev – Before the planned Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia, the Ukraine first substantive plans for the deliberations announced and announced willingness to negotiate – with “all countries that respect international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country”. This was emphasized by the Ukrainian presidential adviser Igor Zhovkva to the online medium European Pravda. Among the 30 country representatives who have announced their attendance at the summit is Russia not there.

Also something the ten point peace plan Zhovkva signaled readiness for Ukraine to negotiate and stressed that Ukraine is still working towards a summit meeting to negotiate a “peace formula”. Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak emphasized: “It is important that we not only hold consultations, but make clear progress on the way to a defined goal: the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula”.

Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia: Russia wants to ‘follow’ the meeting

Zhovkva is extremely positive about the fact that the summit at the level of national security advisors in Saudi Arabia will have an “international platform”, because the talks at the weekend went beyond the regular meetings with close partners from the G7 countries and Europe. He described the opportunity for talks with “delegations from 30 leading countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America” as an “additional bonus”.

The invitation to the “peace summit” in Saudi Arabia was preceded by a visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Jeddah. (Archive photo) © Handout/SPA/AFP

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the fact that Russia was left out of the peace talks, announcing that the government in Moscow would monitor the meeting closely and “follow” the talks. This was reported by the US newspaper politicalciting a comment by Peskov that any attempt to reach a peaceful solution was “worthy of a positive assessment.”

Summit meeting in Saudi Arabia: More than 30 countries discuss peace

However, this is put into perspective by the statement by the Russian ruler Wladimir Putin, which recently ruled out a ceasefire as long as Ukrainian forces are “on the offensive”. Kyiv, on the other hand, reported in Ukraine war only today again a far-reaching Russian attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, in which a grain store was destroyed.

According to a report by the German Press Agency, the planned event only became known weeks after the invitations to it were issued “at a meeting of allied states in Denmark in June”. There was no official confirmation from Riyadh until Wednesday. According to media reports, the meeting on Saturday and Sunday in the coastal city of Jeddah will be chaired by Saudi security adviser Musaid al-Aiban.

According to a report by the Süddeutsche Zeitung next to USA and Great Britain also Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia and Chile. An EU representation is also to travel to Saudi Arabia. (saka with dpa)