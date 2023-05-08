“The two presidents stressed the importance of strengthening the armed forces of Kyrgyzstan and developing Russian military facilities on its territory,” according to a joint statement.

Russia is establishing a military base in Kyrgyzstan consisting of an airport and a naval facility on Lake Issyk Kul and several other locations.

Putin received his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadr Japarov, in Moscow on the eve of a grand military parade on May 9 to commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany.

Japarov will be one of the few foreign leaders to attend the parade.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic, are linked to a Moscow-led military alliance within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

According to the joint statement, the two countries also intend to “deepen military and technical cooperation” as well as economic and cultural relations in order to “achieve a new level of integration.”

The Russian military build-up will take place in the context of the offensive in Ukraine and serious tensions with the West, which has adopted several packages of sanctions against Moscow.

Shutting down an American-funded radio station

In late April, a court in Kyrgyzstan approved the government’s request to shut down a US-funded radio station in the country.

The order came after months of pressure campaign led by the government to reach this decision that closes the only non-governmental media in the country.

Radio Aztec is the local branch of Radio Free Europe, which is funded by Washington.

This decision came in conjunction with Russia’s announcement of an offer to “share experience” with Kyrgyzstan in combating foreign interference.

Visit Blinken

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan last March, where he held talks with 5 foreign ministers in the region.

Among them was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Blinken offered his counterparts to provide US support to reduce these countries’ dependence on Russia.

Blinken sought in his visit, the first by a senior US official in the Biden administration, to Central Asia to strengthen his country’s role there, where the Russian neighbor has great influence.