Bettina Menzel

A reconnaissance drone from Ukraine: The DJI Mavic 3 drone is used to reconnaissance of Russian positions. © IMAGO/Lev Radin/Pacific Press Agency

Russia is gathering missiles to launch new attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this winter. Drones could then become more important for both warring parties.

Kiev – In the Ukraine war, Kiev relied on drones from the start. What began as a kind of emergency solution in view of the West’s initially hesitant arms deliveries has now established itself as a mainstay of Ukraine’s military tactics. Meanwhile, Russia is apparently stockpiling cruise missiles for the winter in order to once again attack the Ukrainian energy infrastructure and thus terrorize the civilian population. The unmanned missiles could also play an important role for Moscow in the so-called “mud period”.

Counteroffensive in the Ukraine War: Ukrainian successes through drone attacks

Ukraine’s ingenuity is part of its strategy for success. Kiev has repeatedly surprised the West with simple and cost-effective solutions to complex problems – whether bombs made from a 3D printer, mine detection using thermal imaging cameras – or drones for attack, defense and reconnaissance. A drone army should protect the skies over Ukraine in the future, said Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation Alex Bornyakov last year. “This is one of the big projects we are focusing on now,” Bornyakov continued.

Kiev now has Storm Shadow and Scalp-EG cruise missiles, anti-aircraft systems such as IRIS-T, Leopard tanks and many other modern weapons. But drones remain important, and not just for reconnaissance: recently, an attack with drones and missiles was able to destroy a Russian air defense system in Crimea. Especially in winter, unmanned flying objects could become even more important for both warring parties.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Apparently Russian attacks on energy infrastructure planned in winter

Last winter, Russia terrorized the Ukrainian population with attacks on civilian infrastructure. According to intelligence from the British Ministry of Defense Russia is currently trying to build up a “significant stockpile” of air-launched cruise missiles in order to launch massive attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure again in the coming cold season. “There is a realistic possibility that Russia will use these weapons again against Ukrainian infrastructure targets over the winter,” the British ministry said.

Footage of a special unit of the Ukrainian army using reconnaissance drones (archive image, May 2023). © IMAGO/Lev Radin/Pacific Press Agency

Russia could first try to saturate the Ukrainian air defense with drones and then send cruise missiles, said Markus Reisner, an officer in the Austrian armed forces, in an interview with t online. Former NATO general Erhard Bühler sees Ukraine well prepared for future attacks on its infrastructure; the preparations are “very intensive and also with the support of the European Union”.

Russia is stockpiling missiles for the winter in the Ukraine war: attacks on infrastructure probably not so devastating

This was also the subject of the discussions that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently held in Kiev, the military expert emphasized on Friday in his podcast “What to do, General?”

The Ukrainian government itself had stated that the damage of the previous year would not be expected from attacks on infrastructure – also because of the now stronger air defense.

Winter in the Ukraine War: Drones gain importance in muddy period

US Chief of Staff Mark Milley said last week about the current situation of the counteroffensive in the Ukraine war, there is “still a reasonable amount of time, probably 30 to 45 days” before the mud period begins. Markus Reisner explained that we know that heavy equipment and vehicles with wheels can no longer be used t online. “That doesn’t mean that the attacks will come to a complete standstill, but you are forced to act with small squads and the weather conditions are becoming increasingly difficult.” The military expert believes that drones would then play an even greater role.

You can already see this now: “Whenever the conflict turns from mobile warfare into stationary warfare, whole swarms of drones immediately begin to rise and they begin to reconnaissance and shoot at each other,” said the military expert.

Significance of winter in the Ukraine war: “South Ukraine is not Siberia”

The theme of the “mud period” partly comes from images from the Second World War, said ex-NATO general Bühler, commenting on the public discussion about the importance of winter for the war in Ukraine. “The off-road capability of modern combat vehicles is completely different today,” says Bühler.

The ex-NATO general also admitted that environmental conditions always have an influence. But “Southern Ukraine is not Siberia”. In addition, both Russia and Ukraine have certainly learned from the past three winters of war. Operationally, the former general continued to adapt operationally to the threat and environmental situation.