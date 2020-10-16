A cheap campaign is being run in Russia so that the vaccine being prepared by the scientists of Oxford University can be declared wrong. Its purpose is to create fear among people about the vaccine. Also, a ridiculous claim is being made that people will become monkeys because Chipanji virus is being used in it.

In the photo and video clips, it is being told that any vaccine produced in Britain can be dangerous, it is being circulated on social media in Russia.

Some photos and video have been shown on Russia’s TV program Vesti News, which is thought to be on par with the BBC’s News Night. In one photo, Britain’s PM Boris Johnson is walking down Downing Street, but in it, it has been manipulated to make him look like Yeti. The caption of this picture is- ‘I like my big foot vaccine.’

Another photo shows that a chimpanzee AstraZeneca is in the lab coat of the pharmaceutical company, which is already preparing the vaccine, and has syringes on hand. Another picture of Sam of America with this message – I want you to put this monkey vaccine.

The purpose of this campaign seems to be to completely hurt Oxford’s vaccine program. One big reason for this is that in countries where Russia wants to sell its vaccine Scootnik-V, its sales should be affected.

Pallard, a professor of pediatric and immunity at the University of Oxford, said in a BBC radio program – In this context, we are at this time, any misinformation, where we are trying to think of an intervention, which we will see in the future epidemic To help, whether they are treatment or vaccine, anything that can be very dangerous.