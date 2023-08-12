Home page politics

One Russian military blogger writes that the fact that Russian soldiers shoot at tanks that have already been destroyed and thus only pretend to be military successes is “mass practice” in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – Based on reports by a Russian military blogger who calls himself “Colonel Shuvalov” on the Telegram news service, the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has accused the Russian military leadership of systematically and increasingly spreading false information about the successes of the war in the to let Ukraine spread. In some cases, recordings were even entirely staged. This was reported by the US newspaper Newsweek.

Using the example of a destroyed western Bradley tank, the military blogger claimed that Russian military personnel used the same already destroyed war machine for recordings from different perspectives, thus suggesting that they destroyed several tanks instead of just one. The blogger writes in his Telegram message that he doesn’t want to give any concrete examples of this – but “everyone in the army” knows exactly what he’s talking about.

Propaganda in the Ukraine war: How the military deliberately deceives and exaggerates

The blogger calls this method, which the “Soviet military service system” uses to falsify wartime successes, a “mass practice” that is not limited to repeatedly attacking one and the same destroyed piece of military equipment. In a similar incident some time ago, harvesters were shot down and officials then reported that they were Leopard 2 tanks.

Both sides in the Ukraine war document their reports of success with photographs of destroyed military equipment. But not all are real. (Iconic photo) © Ihor Tkachov/AFP

According to the ISW report, other Russian military bloggers have disclosed similar practices in the past, accusing the Russian military of using it to present its wartime successes in the Ukraine better than is actually the case. These reports also said that Russian military helicopter pilots had already attacked destroyed war equipment and presented the recordings as a wartime success.

Fake successes in the Ukraine war: military leadership benefits from “inflated figures”

The channel Wartranslated on the short message service X (formerly Twitter) had also shared the not independently verifiable Telegram post on Wednesday (9 August) in English translation and commented that the post explained how soldiers were “encouraged” by the military leadership, fake take pictures of attacks. This is done to “satisfy the top leadership”. This benefits from “positive reports and inflated figures”.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2024, reports of war successes and war losses on both sides can only rarely be verified independently. Both the Russian and Ukrainian sides have since been accused of misrepresenting or exaggerating things. (saka)