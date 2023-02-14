Home page politics

From: Caroline Schaefer

The Ukrainian army claims to have “annihilated” numerous Russian elite soldiers. The high losses cause resentment in Russia.

Kiev – Russia is working on its major offensive in the Ukraine war – but Vladimir Putin’s army is still suffering heavy losses. In an attempt to seize the city of Wuhledar in the Donetsk region, Russia is said to have even lost an entire elite brigade.

This is reported by the US portal political. The city, which lives mainly from coal mining, has been hotly contested for weeks. “A large number of enemy forces, including the command staff, were destroyed near Wuhledar and Mariinka in the Donetsk region,” said Oleksiy Dmytrashchvsky, spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the region.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia probably loses entire elite brigade

In addition, Ukraine destroyed military equipment belonging to the Russian occupiers, “including 36 tanks,” Dmytrashchvsky claimed. Specifically, it is said to have been the 155th Marine Infantry Brigade. “The 155th Brigade has already had to be remanned three times,” the spokesman said.

“The first time after Irpin and Bucha, the second time when it was defeated in the Donetsk region.” So far, the elite brigade has always recovered. Now, however, almost the entire unit near Wuhledar was “destroyed.” The defeat came just a few days after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke of a “successful offensive near Wuhledar.”

Ukraine war: Russia’s losses cause displeasure among Kremlin supporters

The high losses in Ukraine apparently weakening the support of Russian ultra-nationalists for the campaign of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and causing criticism of the military leadership. Many no longer believe in a successful offensive operation in Donetsk, the US Institute for the Study of War ruled on Saturday (February 11).

Soldiers from the 155th Marine Infantry Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet line up during a rehearsal for Russia’s military parade. (Archive image) © Yuri Smityuk/imago

Igor Girkin, a former colonel in the Russian military intelligence service, also found clear words. On his Telegram channel, the nationalist hardliner described Russian generals as “idiots who don’t learn from their own mistakes.” He confirmed the defeat around Wuhledar. “Ukrainian artillery is exceptionally accurate,” Girkin said. More than 30 armored vehicles were destroyed. Numerous soldiers, special forces and tank drivers died. “All these losses turned out to be ‘one-sided’ – the Ukrainians fired on the attackers as if in a shooting gallery,” it was quoted as saying political the ex-separatist leader.

However, the fighting in the region does not seem to be over. “I wish our partners’ weapons would come sooner,” Dmytrashchvsky stressed. According to him, Ukraine would not only have the opportunity to protect itself and ward off further attacks, but also to “finally drive Russia out of our territory.” A former US general thinks an end to the Ukraine war is possible if two conditions are met in Russia are fulfilled. (cheese)