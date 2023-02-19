Home page politics

From: Teresa Toth, Daniel Dillman

Russia is continuing its offensive in the Ukraine war – despite increasing losses in its own ranks. The news ticker.

Ukraine News: USA speak of high losses of Russia in the Ukraine war

USA speak of high losses of Russia in the Ukraine war High losses of Russia: Ukraine repels attacks and hits enemy bases

Ukraine repels attacks and hits enemy bases Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The processed information on the Ukraine war comes partly from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update, 02/19/2023, 5:48 a.m.: while the USA While the 200,000 Russian soldiers have already been killed or injured in the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian authorities speak of a much higher number. According to information from Kiev, it is estimated that more than 570,000 people in military service are already disabled. That would correspond to more than half of the entire Russian army, which can draw on around 900,000 soldiers.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, 142,000 Russian soldiers have already died in the Ukraine war. 426,000 soldiers are said to have been wounded and another 1,000 are believed to be prisoners of war. This information cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information on losses in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine-News: Russia’s losses at a glance

Soldiers: 142,270 (+1010)

142,270 (+1010) Tank: 3303 (+5)

3303 (+5) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6533 (+13)

6533 (+13) planes: 298 (+0)

298 (+0) Helicopter: 287 (0)

287 (0) Artillery Systems: 2326 (+4)

2326 (+4) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 243(+2)

243(+2) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 469 (+2)

469 (+2) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5187

5187 Ships: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 2013 (+1)

2013 (+1) Source: Ukrainska Pravda as of February 18

Ukraine-News: Russia suffers heavy losses – USA speaks of 200,000 victims

+++ 8 p.m.: The US assumes that 200,000 Russians have already been killed or injured in the Ukraine war. There are corresponding calculations, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference. In addition, more than a million residents left Russia because they did not want to be part of the war. “Look at what Putin did to his country,” Blinken said, referring to President Vladimir Putin.

+++ 3:19 p.m.: How Kyiv Independent reported, should A photo may have accidentally been published on a propaganda channel run by Wagner, revealing the location of a Russian base for the repair of military equipment.

Ukraine News: Every second Wagner soldier disabled

+++ 1.30 p.m.: According to estimates by the US government, around 9,000 soldiers from the Wagner mercenary group have already been killed in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine Picture. About half of the men have fallen since mid-December, said National Security Council communications director John Kirby on Friday (local time) at the White House.

According to US intelligence, around 30,000 Wagner troops have been wounded or killed since the war began almost a year ago. Information from the war zone can often hardly be verified by an independent party.

+++ 1:23 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian head of the Luhansk regional state administration Serhiy Hayday, the fighters are going to Russia Wagner group in the area there. “The mobilized Russians, who have completed a two-month training course, are currently on the front lines,” he also said on Twitter. The situation on the Kreminna front is “complicated but under control”. Russia is suffering heavy losses without making any significant progress. According to British intelligence, every second fighter in the Wagner group has been wounded or killed.

Ukraine-News: Ukrainian military fends off Russian attacks

+++ 12:23 p.m.: The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced today that the Ukrainian military repulsed Russian attacks near more than 20 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts.

+++ 11.22 a.m.: How The Kyiv Independent reported, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit three temporary bases of Russian troops and an S-300 anti-aircraft defense system. The Ukrainian military also shot down six Russian drones.

Ukraine news: Russia loses more than a thousand soldiers in one day

+++ 9.55 a.m.: In the Ukraine war recorded Russia continued heavy losses. According to the Ukrainian military, more than a thousand Russian soldiers fell within 24 hours. The Kremlin is also said to have lost five more tanks during its offensive in the Ukraine war.

Update, 7:40 a.m.: Russia’s losses in the ongoing Ukraine war are said to have skyrocketed since February. This is reported by the Russian-language side of the British BBC. In the past 14 days, the number of Russian soldiers killed every day is five times higher than in previous weeks. According to Ukrainian and Russian media, during 2022 an average of 250 to 300 soldiers died a day. In the first two weeks of February alone, the BBC, in cooperation with the Russian news portal Mediazona, was able to confirm the names of 1,679 fallen soldiers.

Ukraine-News: Situation remains difficult, Russia’s losses are increasing

First report from February 18, 2022: Kiev – The front in the Ukraine war remains hardened. In the past few days, neither Russia has managed to make any progress in the fight for strategically important cities like Bakhmut, nor Ukraine to significantly push back the enemy. The war is thus becoming more and more a battle of material and attrition, in which the attackers in particular apparently suffer high losses.

According to figures from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, 800 Russian soldiers have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Overall, the number of Russian casualties is said to be over 550,000 soldiers. More than 140,000 are said to have fallen, around 420,000 injured or captured.

Ukraine-News: Russia’s losses still high

This information from the Ukrainian armed forces cannot be independently verified. Russia itself has so far given little information about its own losses in the Ukraine war. The last figures Moscow published on this date from September 2022. At that time, the Kremlin stated that 6,000 soldiers had died in Ukraine. Western secret services from Great Britain and the USA assume far higher numbers of Russian losses, but they do not publish concrete figures either.

Ukraine News: Video shows begging Wagner mercenaries

That the situation at the front in the Ukraine war is not as it is presented by Russia’s president Wladimir Putin and his confidants actually planned, as evidenced by a video that is doing the rounds on Twitter. Shown there are members of the notorious Wagner Group, a mercenary unit fighting for Russia in the first line of the Ukraine war. The video shows four soldiers with their faces covered in front of a tank.

One of the soldiers begs his comrades for ammunition in the Twitter video. “Every day we carry out difficult combat tasks. But at the moment we are completely cut off from the ammunition supply,” reports the alleged Wagner soldier from the front in the Ukraine war. “We appeal to our colleagues and friends at the Department of Defense. We are confident that there is ammunition in stockpiles somewhere and we need it urgently. We will do the work for you – help us with ammunition.” (dil)