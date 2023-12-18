Home page politics

Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets during a flight maneuver – a Russian aircraft was almost shot down by its own troops. © dpa

A video circulating on Platform X is said to show an incident between Russian air defense and a Russian fighter jet.

Ukraine – A sensational video shows how a Russian military plane, presumably in Ukraine, was almost hit by its own missiles. The incident was reported by the pro-military Telegram channel “Two Majors”. Reports about this, among other things Newsweek.

Friendly Fire: Russian military is said to have fired on its own jet

The incident is shown in two separate videos. The first shows a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet flying low, just above a multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS). Shortly afterwards, at least five rockets are fired in rapid succession, narrowly missing the aircraft. The exact location and time of the recording remain unclear.

A second video shows a heated radio exchange, presumably between the pilot and ground crew. A voice, possibly another pilot, urgently warns the ground troops after the rocket has been fired. “Let them know,” can be heard, according to a translation from the X account War Translated. Another voice criticizes the MLRS service and uses a homophobic insult.

Russian Roulette: Apparently more than 323 lost planes

Commentators on X, the former Twitter, described the incident as “Russian roulette.” The incident is reminiscent of a similar situation in November in which a Russian Su-25 jet was shot down in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Since Putin's invasion of Ukraine began, the number of Russian aircraft lost rose to 323, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, a figure that Newsweek could not be independently verified.

The Su-25 was first used in the early 1980s and was produced until 2017. The current “near miss” brings back memories of previous incidents involving this type of aircraft, including a serious accident in 2007 in which a Congolese Air Force Su-25 crashed and killed the pilot during an Independence Day parade.