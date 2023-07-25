Home page politics

Apparently, Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian border with Romania. Moscow is probably trying to hit the grain trade across the Danube there.

Bucharest/Reni – Russia allegedly bombed a Danube grain depot directly on the border with Romania during the Ukraine war. The Romanian President Klaus Johannis said on Twitter.

War in Ukraine: Russia apparently bombs grain depot on Romanian border

Accordingly, the Danube port of Reni was attacked, which is located directly on the river, on the Ukrainian-Romanian border and opposite the Romanian city of Galati (around 220,000 inhabitants).

Ukraine has been trying to transport grain across the Danube for months because Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin has repeatedly blocked the Black Sea for Ukrainian grain exports. Most recently, the Russian President even threatened international civilian shipping.

From the river port of Reni, Ukraine ships grain across the Danube. (Iconic photo) © IMAGO/Sergii Kharchenko

Public protest from Bucharest followed. After the Reni incident, Johannis wrote in a post: “I strongly condemn the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure on the Danube, very close to Romania. This latest escalation poses serious security risks in the Black Sea. It also affects further grain transit in Ukraine and thus global food security.”

Ukraine War: Romania and Moldova protest against Russian bombing

According to a report by Ukrainska Pravda Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the said bombing. The Moldovan border is only about five kilometers from Reni. Earlier, Ukraine’s Task Force South reported that Russian forces launched another attack on the Odessa region on the night of July 24. According to the Ukrainian military, Russia is targeting the port infrastructure on the Danube.

A warehouse with grain was said to have been damaged in the attack. According to the report, a fire broke out in one of the production facilities. According to the Odessa region military administration, six dockers were injured in the bombardment. Four of them were taken to the hospital, one was seriously injured, it said.

Ukraine War: Repeated bombardments on the NATO border

Bombing of the NATO border is also politically highly sensitive. If, for example, a Russian missile were to hit Romanian soil, this could be interpreted as an attack and result in the transatlantic defense alliance falling. In November, a rocket hit a Polish farm and caused a stir. To this day it is not clear exactly where the rocket came from.

The NATO air base Constanta (Constanta) is only 180 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border near Reni. American F-16 and F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets are stationed near Kontanza at the neighboring Borcea air base, as is the 53rd Fighter Squadron of the Romanian Air Force, along with all 14 available F-16 fighter jets in the country. (pm)