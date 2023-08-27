Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Putin is out of guns. A Ukrainian intelligence officer speaks of Russia’s lack of resources – and how soldiers serve as the only resource.

Moscow – The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has been going on for more than a year and a half. And there is still no end in sight – despite the lack of weapons. Because Russia has no resources to continue the Ukraine war in the long term, said the director of the military intelligence service Kyrylo Budanov ucriform with. The Russian military only has enough human resources – i.e. soldiers.

Russia in the Ukraine War: Too few weapons, but enough soldiers

Russian President Valdimir Putin “has no resources. Apart from human resources, he has no more resources: there is no economy, there are no resources for military industry either, and military reserves are already exhausted,” the intelligence chief said in an interview RFE/RL san assessment of the current situation in the Ukraine war.

There is a human resource that Russia has in sufficient quantity. “Those who say they have a lot of casualties don’t think they have a lot of human material,” he said. However, soldiers are the only thing that Russia does not lack.

Arms imports for the Ukraine war: Russia tries to buy resources from abroad

In recent years, Russia has been at the forefront of exports of arms and ammunition – plus illegal exports, the intelligence official pointed out. That is why it is so surprising that the Russian resources in the Ukraine war are already exhausted.

Budanov attributes this to Russian problems in the military-industrial sector, as Russia has increasingly focused on arms imports without strengthening its own industry, which was not prepared for such a long war. Russia has therefore tried to buy ammunition and weapons from North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Africa.

Russia in the Ukraine war: Putin’s army has enough weapons for defense – not for attack

With the weapons and the number of mobilized soldiers, Russia can continue to defend the counteroffensive for a long time – but only if they do not take any active measures, according to the intelligence chief. A renewed offensive by Russia in the Ukraine war therefore seems questionable.

Putin has already admitted that Russia lacks modern weapons. According to mugHowever, he is confident that “the country’s military industry will soon be able to meet the increasing demand.” The report did not give more details. (hk)