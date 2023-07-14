Home page politics

Not a successful week for the Russian army: a general is fired after public criticism, another is killed by Ukrainian rockets.

Moscow – Losing a general in a war is bad enough. It’s even worse when a general is killed and another fired within a few hours – and you’re already at war with your back against the wall. This is what is currently happening with the 58th Army of Russia in the south of the Ukrainetasked with stopping a Ukrainian breakthrough in the Zaporizhia region.

Many Russian soldiers are complaining Ukraine war public about their poor equipment, lack of provisions and haphazard actions of the commanders before they are sent to the front lines. Also Ivan Popov, commander of the 58th Army, had publicly expressed severe criticism of Russia’s military leadership – and now had to take his hat off. Only three weeks after the attempted coup by the Wagner group of mercenaries, voices are once again being opposed Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, calling for their dismissal. In the midst of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Putin’s military threatens to descend further into chaos.

Chaos in Russia’s army: General Popov fired after criticizing military leadership

In the counteroffensive, Ukraine initially targets Russian logistics and command points. The Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk in the south-east of the country has been occupied by Russian troops since March 2022. Kiev forces located a hotel there as a base for Russia’s 58th army and fired rockets at it on Tuesday (July 11). Apparently, General Oleg Zokov, the deputy chief of Russia’s Southern Military District, was killed.

The situation continued to escalate. The Defense Ministry in Moscow fired the commander of the 58th army, Ivan Popov – after he publicly scolded the military leadership. “Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces could not break through our front, but the Commander-in-Chief dealt us a treacherous blow from behind, beheading the army at the most difficult moment of the greatest tension,” Popov said in an audio message on Wednesday. Popov complains of a lack of artillery and poor military reconnaissance for high losses in the Russian armed forces care for.

“A difficult situation had arisen with the hierarchy. I had a choice of either staying silent and scared and saying what they wanted to hear, or naming things as they are. On your behalf, on behalf of all fallen comrades, I had no right to lie,” he said after his release, according to the @wartranslated Twitter account.

“I also raised a number of other issues and expressed them at the highest level, openly and very brutally. Therefore, the superiors probably sensed some danger in me and immediately, in one day, issued an order to the Minister of Defense and got rid of me.” Earlier on Telegram, Russian military bloggers reported that Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov accused Popov of “scaremongering” and “blackmail” and replaced him.

Russian defenses in Ukraine fragile

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) expect that Popov’s departure will initially have at most “marginal” effects. However, the experts emphasized that the chaos in the military leadership could have an impact on the war against Ukraine: “The increasingly fragile Russian chain of command could lead to a critical command and control crisis in the future, in which the support of the field commanders for the Russian military command is becoming increasingly weak might get weaker.”

Because Moscow did not provide sufficient reserves, Popov could not have rotated in his unit, ISW experts report – in the midst of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Accordingly, they assess the Russian defense lines as fragile.

Russia’s army is in chaos, but President Vladimir Putin wants to demonstrate normality. (Archive photo) © Alexander Kazakov/AFP

Russian military bloggers report that Tskov and Popov were popular with the troops and “inspired” them. Popov’s dismissal would have shocked her. It was only in January that Sergei Surovikin, who was also popular with soldiers, was removed from his position as commander-in-chief in the Ukraine war. Since is Surovikin hardly in public anymore to see. He is said to be an ally of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who called for an uprising against Russia’s military leadership with the Wagner group in June. According to the Chairman of the Defense Committee in the State Duma Andrei Kartapolov, Surovikin is “recovering”. He is currently unavailable.

Putin demonstrates normality

Moscow is keeping a low profile and has not commented on Zokov’s death, Popov’s dismissal or Surovikin’s whereabouts. If there are reports of internal criticism or a power struggle by the military, Putin sends either Gerasimov or Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu out in public to demonstrate normality. However, the criticism of the two is getting sharper, especially from pro-war advocates like Prigozhin or the ultranationalist hardliner Igor Girkin, who launched a new coup against Putin sees coming.

Rybar, one of the most prominent bloggers, said that Popov’s sacking was the result of a “witch hunt” that began with Prigozhin’s rebellion. The enemy, ie Ukraine, will use the missing unit in the Russian army, he said. “And of course will Russia suffer from it. That’s the saddest thing.” The Telegram channel VChK-OGPU speaks of an ongoing “war” within the Ministry of Defense. (lrg/dpa)