From: Jacob von Sass

There are said to be high casualties on both sides in the Ukraine war. In the meantime, hundreds of attack helicopters have allegedly been destroyed.

Moscow – Ukraine’s widely announced counter-offensive against Russia has been underway for a good week. Here, among other things, modern battle tanks from the West meet Putin’s defensive wall. There are said to be heavy casualties on both sides. The troops of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have now reported that the Russian military lost “five times more attack helicopters” in the Ukraine war than in the Chechen war at the time.

According to Ukrainian General Staff Spokesman Oleksiy Gromov, Vladimir Putin’s army is said to have lost a total of 60 attack and transport helicopters in the war in its own republic of Chechnya. This is reported by the US news portal Newsweek. The Dutch open source magazine oryx even assumes that there were 75 in total.

Putin is said to have lost over 300 attack helicopters in the Ukraine war: figures cannot be verified

According to the Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev, Moscow’s army has so far lost 301 attack helicopters in the entire war in Ukraine. A Ka-52 was recently destroyed – one of the Russian military’s most valuable aircraft. oryx currently assumes that Russia has lost a total of 90 helicopters. Nevertheless, according to the Oryx information, it can be expected that the actual number of unreported cases is much higher on both sides.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops had lost 238 attack helicopters in the same period. The numbers from all sides are sometimes very different. They are not really verifiable at the moment either. The only thing that is clear is that Ukraine’s counter-offensive is underway and is making good progress in some areas. Nevertheless, they lost an estimated 15 percent of all US vehicles supplied. (Jacob of Sass)