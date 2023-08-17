Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Split

It is one of the most feared weapons in Russia and has no western counterpart: Apparently the Kremlin is ramping up production of the “Iskander-M”.

MOSCOW – One of the most powerful weapons in Russia’s arsenal is the Iskander-M nuclear-capable missile system. It is a mobile surface-to-surface missile base capable of launching both short-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. The ballistic missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers and are very difficult to intercept due to their speed of sometimes 2100 meters per second and their maneuverability.

The system has been in service since 2006 and has no counterpart on the NATO side. It is said to play an essential role in the Kremlin’s war scenarios in the event of a confrontation with the western defense alliance. Russia had therefore kept this weapon system a secret from the West for a long time. However, that changed with the Ukraine war, during which the “Iskander-M” was also used.

Kiev doesn’t have much to counter this weapon. For example, in October 2022, Ukrainians were able to intercept only two out of 26 Iskander-M missiles launched, according to Ukrainian intelligence sources.

Russian armaments company: “The delivery quantities have increased many times over”

A report by Military Watch Magazine according to the production of this state-of-the-art weapon system is currently increasing rapidly. That’s what Sergey Pitikov, the managing director of the state research and armaments company KBM, said at the “International Military and Technical Forum ARMY 2023” armaments fair that opened in Moscow on Monday (14 August). In addition to other missile systems, his company also produces the “Iskander-M system” and, according to its own statements, is currently receiving significantly more orders for this weapon system from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The state-of-the-art Iskander-M tactical missile system is nuclear-capable and part of the modernization of Russia’s nuclear arsenal. It is one of the most feared weapons in Putin’s war arsenal (archive photo). © dpa/Sergei Ilnitsky

According to state media, the Kremlin placed another order for new Iskander-M units during the exhibition. The war in Ukraine and the tensions with NATO are cited as reasons for the significant increase in demand. In other words: upgrade. While Russia has large stockpiles of Iskander-M missiles, most of them are being held back in case of a war with NATO. For use in Ukraine, they are “obviously reserved for priority objectives,” writes the Military Watch Magazinewhich is considered close to the Kremlin.

The Ukrainian secret service reported in early November 2022 that Russia only had 120 modern “Iskander” missiles and had already used up almost 80 percent of its stocks in Ukraine. Kiev presented similar data in early 2023. In order to counteract the bottleneck, Russia then switched to Iranian imports of similar ballistic missile systems. Massively increasing the domestic production of its own missile systems would be an obvious step.

Ukraine war: Putin’s “Iskander-M” stunned the West with a new type of decoy

The “Iskander-M” is said to be based on the Soviet “OTR-23-Oka” system and bears the code SS-26 in NATO jargon, like t-online reported. The state-of-the-art tactical missile system is part of the modernization of Russia’s nuclear arsenal. The latest models of the “Iskander” series were only put into service in 2017.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

The Iskander-M rockets, with their decoys never seen by Western experts until then, were among the new weapons with which Russia amazed Western secret services in the Ukraine war. Until then, such a submunition, which jams enemy radar and misleads incoming anti-aircraft missiles, had never been documented on short-range missiles.

Observers saw the use of the missile system, which was kept secret before the Ukraine war, as an indication of how important a victory in Ukraine is for the Kremlin – because this decoy technology is now known to the West and NATO can adjust its air defense accordingly. A high price that Vladimir Putin is apparently willing to pay for a victory in Ukraine. (rowa)