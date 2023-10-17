Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

The British Ministry of Defense sees a new offensive by Russia in eastern Ukraine. Vehicles that are probably 70 years old are used.

Avdiivka – The Russian army has apparently launched a new counteroffensive against Ukrainian positions in eastern Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense announced this on Tuesday (October 17). “Russia has most likely begun a coordinated multi-axis offensive in eastern Ukraine,” the ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update on X (formerly Twitter).

New offensive in the Ukraine war – Russia is probably targeting Avdiivka

The target of the Russian armed forces is said to be the city of Avdiivka north of Donetsk. Avdiivka has been on the front line between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2014. According to the British Ministry of Defense, the city serves as an important defensive bulwark for Ukraine to prevent Russian troops from advancing in the Donetsk region. Russia’s army could try to surround the city with several tank battalions. “It is probably Russia’s most significant offensive since at least January 2023.”

As the British ministry also announced, Ukrainian troops have so far entrenched themselves in the city and have thus been able to prevent the Russian army from making any progress. The slow progress and the high number of casualties could have led to a change of strategy among the Russian military leadership, the British secret service analyzed the situation.

Putin dampens expectations – will Avdiivka be the new Bakhmut?

The battle for Avdiivka is reminiscent of the battle for Bakhmut, in which Russian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries tried to take the city in Donetsk Oblast for months. In May of this year, the now deceased Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the complete capture of Bakhmut. However, Kiev has not officially acknowledged the loss of the city since then.

The chances of success for taking Avdiivka are mixed. The experts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Sunday (October 15) that President Vladimir Putin would dampen expectations for a successful offensive on Avdiivka. In an interview with Russian state television, Putin described the deployment of Russian troops in the region as an “active defense” and not an offensive.

Battle for Avdiivka – Russia uses 70-year-old troop transports

Another reason for the Russian troops’ lack of success in the region so far could be the soldiers’ inadequate equipment. At least a report from the Ukrainian portal provides an indication of this Kyiv Post from Tuesday. According to this, the Russian army is using BTR-50 armored troop carriers in the attack on Avdiivka. This emerges from photo evaluations by weapons analysts, it was said. These vehicles were first produced in the Soviet Union in the 1950s. In 1970, however, production was stopped again.

Images on Platform X show the wreckage of a BTR-50 troop transport near Avdiivka. Due to their age, the vehicles have extremely thin armor – especially compared to modern standards. This makes the transporters an easy target for modern tanks, mines or artillery. In the picture distributed via X, the BTR-50 is lying on its roof and has a large hole on the underside. Loud Kyiv Post This suggests the use of an anti-tank mine. There was initially no reliable information about the whereabouts of the transporter’s crew of up to 20 men.

The Russian armed forces have repeatedly had to contend with heavy losses since the start of the Ukraine war. In recent months there have been repeated reports that the Russian army is using outdated military equipment in eastern Ukraine. It remains to be seen whether Moscow can succeed in taking Avdiivka under these conditions. On Sunday alone, the Ukrainian army said it was able to repel 15 advances by Russian forces. This emerges from the daily situation report of the Ukrainian military leadership on Facebook. (fd)