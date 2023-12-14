Home page politics

From: Daniel Geradtz

Press Split

As Russia makes little progress in the battle for the city of Avdiivka, Putin's military is changing strategy in the Ukraine war.

Avdiivka – Russia has been trying unsuccessfully to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka with tanks and infantry for several months. The losses in the troops were extremely heavy. Now the military is apparently implementing a new strategy. It uses drones equipped with night vision devices. According to a report by the Ukrainian armed forces Forbes so the supply lines would be cut off, which would force them to withdraw from their territory.

Drone strikes aim to cut off supply line in Avdiivka

In a current management report from Monday, the analysis group stated Front Intelligence Insight found that the Russian military was using drones with thermal and night vision cameras. This worsened the logistical situation of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The missiles used are first-person view drones that are controlled by radio over a short range. The pilots often wear virtual reality headsets that allow them to control the drones with a cockpit-like view. She does that too Ukraine war to very precise attackers. Loud Forbes They can transport around half a kilogram of explosives and cost just $500.

Photo from October 10th: destroyed houses and a church on the front near Avdiivka. © Dmitry Yagodkin/Imago

Ukrainian military successfully used jammers against Russia

The Ukrainian army successfully repelled drone attacks in October. In the south, the use of jammers that impede communication between drone and operator allowed soldiers to cross the Dnipro River.

Jammers could also affect one's own weapons and thus the offensive, which must be taken into account in strategic planning. In addition, expensive electronic warfare equipment is in short supply.

In the fight against drones, Ukraine also receives support from the non-governmental organization Hurkit. The group uses self-made spotlights to illuminate the missiles and make them visible.

Destroyed Russian tanks in Kiev: Ukraine is looking forward to a military parade View photo series

The situation of the Ukrainian armed forces has stabilized

Front Intelligence Insight nevertheless notes that the situation of the Ukrainian military has stabilized as the Russian offensive has reached its peak. “The Russian armed forces have lost their aggressiveness and the number of operational equipment has been greatly reduced. “The Russians were unable to build on their successes in the industrial zone south of Avdiivka,” it said.