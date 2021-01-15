The Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who announced his return to Russia for this Sunday, is officially sought and captured by the authorities, so he can be arrested upon arrival in Moscow.

Alexéi Navalny has been in jail several times, but somehow the Russian Justice has avoided keeping him in prison for a long time, avoiding his followers presenting him as a martyr. His popularity has always been low compared to that of the Russian president, but his investigations into elite corruption have bothered leading government figures. His poisoning has also skyrocketed his awareness among Russians.

The Russian prison service has been looking for him since December for repeatedly evading his obligation to appear periodically before the authorities for being sentenced to a prison sentence that was ‘suspended’ but which can now be made effective and return him to jail.

“The federal search and arrest warrant implies that the person must be detained immediately once their whereabouts are established,” said ‘Rossiskaya Gazeta’, the official newspaper of the Russian government.

The Prison Service of the Russian Federation announced that it “will take all necessary measures to arrest” the politician Alexei Navalny, pending a judicial decision to replace his suspended sentence with a real one in the Yves Rocher case.

Navalny was intoxicated while campaigning in Siberia last August. German doctors established that the opposition politician was in contact with a toxic substance from the Novichok group, a chemical weapon developed in the Soviet Union that, as far as we know, only the Russian Government has.

File: Russian opposition leader Alexéi Navalny poses with his family at the Charité hospital in Berlin in this image published on his Instagram account on September 15, 2020. © Instagram by Alexéi Navalny / via AFP

Navalny has been declared in search and arrest for repeatedly evading his obligation to appear before the authority despite being sentenced to a ‘suspended’ prison sentence (which passes without ever going to jail) for a crime for which he was convicted in 2014. It is a case of fraud and fraud punishable by 3.5 years in prison, currently suspended. The trial period expired on December 30, and Navalny has not passed it.

From the Federal Penitentiary Service they already threatened on December 28, saying they would go to court to change the suspended sentence for a real one if he did not appear on the same day 30.

According to this body, during 2020 Navalny “systematically and repeatedly violated the conditions of the trial period” and at least six times did not appear for registration in the department: January 13 and 27, February 3, March 16 , July 6 and August 17. After being poisoned, he also did not appear at the office, which reproaches him for not coming despite being already discharged.

From the environment of the opponent they see the decision as an attempt to prevent him from returning to his country. “What else can you think of to prevent Navalny from returning to Russia?” Said Navalny’s spokeswoman.

The corruption case that once again haunts Navalny is the same one for which he was disqualified and could not face Putin in the presidential elections of March 2018.

The European Court of Human Rights agreed with the opposition leader by ruling in 2017 that the sentences against him and his brother, who did go to prison, were “arbitrary.”

But another storm cloud looms over the Navalny horizon. The Investigation Committee opened a criminal case against him for large-scale fraud. The agency said the politician spent more than four million euros for personal purposes, collected as donations for the activities of FBK, its anti-corruption platform, and other entities. Navalny has linked the new case to the revelations about the circumstances of his poisoning.

Navalny has accused President Putin of giving the order to poison him, relying on revelations made by an FSB security service agent related to the case.

Navalny called him and made him believe he was talking to a superior. But after the release of the recording, the Russian Military Investigation Committee has again refused to open an investigation. As stated in an official note, “the statements do not contain specific information on the circumstances indicating a crime by the Russian FSB.”