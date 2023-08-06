Russia is ready to launch a new industry to create unmanned aerial systems (UAS). This was announced on August 6 by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Belousov at the intensive “Archipelago 2023” in Novosibirsk.

He noted that Archipelago has demonstrated its readiness to launch a new industry in the country.

“We don’t have everything, but we can do everything at the level of samples, at the level of prototypes, demonstrators, we have almost the entire line, maybe with the exception of individual components. And if we talk about the line of unmanned aerial systems themselves, then it is almost complete, ”he said.

As Belousov pointed out, Russian drones are at the world level, and some are even higher than the world level. According to him, some domestic engine manufacturers are in demand abroad as well. At the same time, he clarified that despite this, there is a lot of work to be done in the UAS industry.

Earlier, on June 28, the Russian government approved a strategy for the development of unmanned aircraft until 2030 and for the future until 2035. Belousov noted that the government is currently completing the development of a national project for the development of unmanned aerial systems.

On June 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government to take comprehensive measures to integrate drones into the unified airspace of the Russian Federation by September 1. In addition, the issue of digital transformation of air traffic management in the part that concerns air traffic services, navigation, landing, surveillance, communications and countering the illegal use of unmanned aerial systems will be considered.

Prior to this, on April 27, the head of state pointed to the need to develop the unmanned aviation industry, noting that every effort should be made to develop the field of unmanned aerial systems.