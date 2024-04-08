Home page politics

Marcus Gable

Russia fires missile after missile and drone after drone into Ukraine. Sometimes at a short distance to the same target. To meet rescuers.

Kiev – When Vladimir Putin sent his troops and thus sparked the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin leader made it clear: the civilian population of the neighboring country has nothing to fear. A promise that never really lived up to reality. But new figures now make it clear how perfidious Russia is in its almost non-stop air attacks on civilian facilities.

Russia and Ukraine War: With Double Tap, Moscow has already killed 91 rescuers

Again Ukrainian public broadcasters Suspilne Citing the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 91 rescuers have died and 348 first responders have been injured in Russian double attacks – known in military terms as Double Tap – since the beginning of the invasion.

The aggressor shoots at a target twice in quick succession: first completely suddenly to hit infrastructure and innocent people, and then with the second strike especially first responders who rushed to the scenewho search for or care for the injured are targeted. So you should regret selflessly putting yourself in danger to be there for others.

Rocket attack on Kharkiv: Three helpers die – son of firefighter family mourns his father's death

Russia also chose this tactic in an attack on Kharkiv on the night of April 4th. Her fell three rescuers to the victim, another suffered serious injuries. Two of them died on the spot, the third on the way to a clinic, according to the spokesman for the Kharkiv Oblast emergency service.

It is said to have been a 52-year-old, a 41-year-old and a 32-year-old. The eldest of them rushed to the scene of the impact with his son to help. Both are said to have been working just a few doors apart when the second impact occurred. The son is said to have immediately checked on his father, but any help came too late.

Interior Minister accuses Russia: “Savior killed in a cynical way on a hellish night”

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko posted a video on social media showing a young man in a firefighter's uniform amid the destruction. He kneels and gives vent to his grief. While two other men wearing helmets and uniforms try to comfort him, he takes off his helmet and flame protection hood.

“It is impossible for these recordings not to touch your heart,” writes the politician: “A young firefighter cries at the impact site where Russia cynically killed his father, a 52-year-old rescuer, a few minutes earlier.” It was a “hellish night”. Kharkiv is currently in trouble anyway particularly difficult under fire.

Klymenko had already made it public via Telegram on November 15, 2023 that two emergency service employees died the night before when a second Russian attack occurred during their operation. He spoke of “unarmed heroes”; the two were 31 and 34 years old.

Grief during his own mission: The young firefighter is said to have lost his father, who also rushed to help, in the double tap attack. © Telegram/@Klymenko_MVS



Russia airstrikes Ukraine: 'Terrible pattern of killing first responders and journalists'

A bombardment with two Iskander-M rockets on March 15 in Odessa made loud noises Kyiv Independent Among the at least 20 dead were a first responder, a paramedic and several police officers. Suspilne also mentions a double-tap attack last year in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and more recently in Zaporizhia.

After the action that cost three people their lives at the beginning of April, the US ambassador to Kiev, Bridget Brink, spoke out. “Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia today, killing three people in rocket attacks 40 minutes apart – a horrific pattern apparently aimed at killing first responders and journalists on the ground,” she ranted on Twitter. She further emphasizes: “Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians.”

According to an expert, Russia is taking its cues from Syria: “Medical facilities on their list of targets”

Marc Garlasco, former U.N.Investigator and current head of Assessment and Investigation Support at the Civilian Protection Center of Excellence, compared the Russian actions with the tactics of the Syrian regime of ruler Bashar al-Assad as early as December 2023.

“The governments of Syria and Russia are adding medical facilities to their list of targets,” said the 53-year-old the US radio station NPR and referred to bombs that would also collapse stairs and entrance areas: “The Russians are applying in Ukraine what they learned in Syria.” This also prevents injured people from receiving medical care.

Flames on the fire truck: In the “hellish night” in Kharkiv, even the emergency vehicles are not safe from Russia’s attacks. © George Ivanchenko/AP

Putin's attack on Ukraine: Emergency services have already been deployed to more than 140,000 missions

So there can be no doubt that Putin is targeting the civilian population. Because the people in Ukraine obviously did not receive him as enthusiastically as the 71-year-old had expected when he ordered his invasion. Putin's disappointment at the rejection is now being felt every day by Ukrainians who want a life without Russian influence.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Monday (April 8), there have been 143,391 operations since the start of the Russian invasion, extinguishing 18,244 fires and rescuing 4,969 people. In addition, 241,607 people were given psychological help.

Four days earlier, the emergency service announced that around 156,000 square kilometers, or more than a quarter of the country's area, had potentially been mined by Russia. As a result, victims are to be mourned every day, including children and the elderly. For comparison: it is an area the size of half of Germany or half of Italy. So Putin has long since left his mark. Many of them are visible, but not all of them. (mg)