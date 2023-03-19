Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Daniel Dillmann

The Battle of Bakhmut is raging in eastern Ukraine. Russia’s army suffers heavy casualties from the constant attacks. The news ticker.

Update from March 19, 2:23 p.m.: According to Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the Ukrainian military has “eliminated” more than 5,800 Russian soldiers over the past week alone. In addition, 66 tanks and 81 howitzers were destroyed. There is also an airplane, a helicopter and 51 drones.

Update from March 19, 8:40 a.m: Current figures on Russian losses from the Ukrainian General Staff: Out of ten air strikes against the Russian attackers, out of seven attacks, losses could be inflicted on “the enemy’s personnel and military equipment”. A Shahed-136 drone was also shot down. This information cannot be independently verified. Here is the original post on Facebook.

General Staff of Ukraine reports numerous attacks on Russian military bases

Update from March 18, 7:55 p.m.: On Saturday, Ukrainian forces not only repelled numerous Russian attacks on the war fronts, but also attacked a number of Russian military bases. This is reported by the Ukrainian General Staff in its daily situation report on Facebook. According to this, in addition to six attacks by the air force on Russian troop bases, there were also seven attacks by rocket and artillery troops. In addition to Russian military personnel, military equipment was also hit.

As the General Staff also reports, the Russian occupiers in the occupied areas of Ukraine continue to convert civilian facilities into military hospitals. For example, the Russian military is using a previous school building in the Zaporizhia region to treat the injured in up to 50 beds and quickly get them ready for action again.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Repeated attacks on civilians

Update from March 18, 5:28 p.m.: Two people were killed and five others injured in Russian rocket attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in the east of the country, according to the regional military administration. Russian troops fired cluster munitions at the city, the Unian news agency said, citing the administration.

Update from March 18, 12:37 p.m.: The Russian hardliner, ex-militia commander and at the same time fierce opponent of the Kremlin Igor Girkin again criticized the Russian offensive against the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut from a military point of view. According to the Ukrainian news agency Unian, he predicted a “strategic defeat” for Russia. He praised the city’s Ukrainian defenses as “competent”. There are tactical achievements by the Russian military, but strategically it is a defeat. Russian troops would fight “by the enemy’s rules.”

Long thought to be the commander of several pro-Russian militia groups in eastern Ukraine, Girkin is also believed to have been involved in the downing of the Malaysian MH17 airliner in 2014. He is a well-known critic of the Kremlin. He repeatedly accuses the Russian leadership of acting too indecisively and softly.

Russian casualties in the war: “Up to 1500 a day”

Update from March 18, 11:22 am: Russian troops appear to be suffering devastating casualties as part of their current offensive in Ukraine. A senior NATO official told the British newspaper The Guardians with. He spoke of up to 1,500 losses a day on the Russian side, most of which would come from the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. According to the official, the front line runs along the river in the city. The front line area has turned into a “death zone”.

Update from March 18, 09:02: According to the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia has lost almost 900 soldiers within 24 hours. This is the result of the new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the country’s own air defense has also managed to repel air attacks on the capital Kiev. A total of eleven Shahed drones were shot down there alone.

Bakhmut becomes the bloodiest battle in the Ukraine war

KIEV – The Russian army has still not managed to capture the strategically important city of Bakhmut. The battle for the city in the east of the country is now regarded as the bloodiest in the Ukraine war that has been raging for a good 13 months.

president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had repeatedly stated that he wanted to keep the city, which once had 70,000 inhabitants, under all circumstances. The Kremlin, for its part, is doing everything it can to conquer Bakhmut — and is evidently willing to accept heavy losses in its own ranks to do so.

Ukraine war: Russia’s attacks allegedly repelled

According to the Ukrainian military leadership, it was not only about Bakhmut that the Russian attacks could be repulsed for the time being. In the battles for Cherson and Zaporizhia, the occupiers suffered significant losses as a result of determined resistance.

Prepared in the south of the country Kyiv apparently even planning its own offensive in the Ukraine war. According to the Ukrainian media, the goal of these efforts is Crimea Peninsulawho have favourited Russia’s President Wladimir Putin annexed in 2014. Like the news portal, among other things Ukrinform reported that the Russian forces in the region were preparing “for a possible forced evacuation” due to high losses. Russian officials would visit the houses and inquire about the Russian citizens residing there, particularly whether they were children or the elderly.

Summary of Russian losses in the Ukraine war

Soldiers: 164,200 (+880)

164,200 (+880) planes: 305

305 Helicopter: 290

290 Tank: 3,511 (+5)

3,511 (+5) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,830 (+7)

6,830 (+7) Artillery Systems: 2,560 (+8)

2,560 (+8) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 265

265 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 506 (+2)

506 (+2) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,404 (+3)

5,404 (+3) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,159 (+14)

2,159 (+14) Source: Ukrainian General Staff March 18

Attack on Crimea: Russia prepares to attack Ukraine

Vadym Skibitsky, deputy chief of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, said on Thursday that Russia was already preparing “defense measures” on the peninsula due to the high losses in the Ukraine war. Moscow gave the order to keep the “defensive infrastructure on combat readiness”. Vladimir Konstantinov, Putin’s appointed Russian governor of Crimea, told the Russian news agency RIA Novostischoolchildren on the peninsula have started to be trained to use weapons.

Kremlin chief Putin and the power apparatus in Moscow are officially celebrating the ninth anniversary of the “reunification” of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea with Russia. The 2014 annexation is internationally regarded as a breach of international law. The Ukrainian government has repeatedly emphasized that it aims to liberate Ukrainian territory from Russian occupation.

A specially scheduled Russian celebratory concert in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium to celebrate the anniversary has been canceled according to media reports. The reason for this is the fear of an attack or other incidents. The Russian authorities have nevertheless announced festive highlights – and decorated the Russian capital with festive flags. (with dpa)