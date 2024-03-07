Home page politics

Lithuania sees Russia's behavior as a precursor to a “Cold War 2.0”. Russia, on the other hand, accuses NATO of destabilizing the world.

Vilnius – The Lithuanian secret service sees Russia on a collision course with NATO. This is according to its annual report, which was presented on Thursday, March 7th in Vilnius, reports dpa. Not only were there no signs of de-escalation efforts on the part of Russia in the war against Ukraine. In addition, “Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation with NATO, including in the Baltic Sea region,” the secret service writes in its report.

Lithuanian secret service sees Russia on a collision course with NATO

The word confrontation is not synonymous with war in this context, Colonel Elegijus Paulavicius from military intelligence told the agency BNS. Rather, a confrontation should be viewed as “Cold War 2.0”. The probability of this depends on the course and outcome of the war in Ukraine.

But Lithuania is not the only one accusing it of provoking a conflict between NATO and Russia. In view of the NATO maneuver series “Steadfast Defender” Russia accuses the defense alliance of destabilizing the world situation. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian National Security Council, told the news agency on Thursday Interfax about the maneuvers: “It undoubtedly increases tensions and destabilizes the situation in the world.”

Russia accuses NATO of destabilizing the world situation because of maneuvers

On this occasion, Patrushev also repeated Vladimir Putin's accusation that he was acting on his behalf to directly interfere in the war with military aid to Kiev. Not only did he like it Putin warned the West against sending ground troops in his State of the Union address last week; that could have “tragic” consequences.

NATO troops, including Bundeswehr forces, are currently training to recapture an occupied area in northern Europe during the “Nordic Response 2024” exercise. Loud daily News A total of around 20,000 soldiers are involved, including 1,500 from Germany. In addition, 100 aircraft as well as frigates and submarines are in use. (pkb)