Rockets on a launch pad (symbolic image). © IlluPics/Imago

Drones near a Ukrainian nuclear power plant and exercises on the use of nuclear weapons: Russia is once again reminding us of its willingness to escalate.

For several nights in a row, Russian troops attacked the western Ukrainian region of Khmelnytskyi with drones, injuring around 20 people and on Wednesday also caused damage to the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant – 180 kilometers from the Polish border. The drones were shot down not far from the nuclear power plant, and the pressure waves from the explosions destroyed some windows at the power plant, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In parallel to the drone attacks near the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, Russia held its annual exercise on the use of nuclear weapons, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced. What was special this time: The exercise included, among other things, the use of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (NATO designation: SS-27), which can carry nuclear warheads, while Moscow is gradually withdrawing from the treaty banning nuclear weapons tests. After the law was passed by parliament, the Russian Federation Council formally supported the project on Wednesday. Now President Vladimir Putin would have to sign the law, after which it must be published in order to come into force. Russia ratified the ban law in June 2000. Putin initiated the exit just a few days ago, on October 5th, with reference to the USA, which had never ratified the relevant law. vf