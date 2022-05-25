The country must pay almost US$ 2 billion in payments on bonds due by the end of the year

Russia approaches historic default after failing to extend its license to pay bondholders.

US Treasury Department announced that will not extend the license that expires this Wednesday (25.May.2022). The license allows the country to make interest payments and maturity of sovereign debts to US persons.

So far Russia has kept debt payments, but the expiration of the license should leave the country in default. If this happens, this will be the first default on the country’s foreign debt since the 1917 Revolution.

Nearly $2 billion in international bond payments is expected to mature by the end of the year.

With financial sanctions imposed by the US, EU (European Union) and other countries in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy is heading towards collapse.

Russia has the money to pay off the debt, but cannot access it. Since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and became the target of sanctions, the Kremlin has amassed more than $600 billion in foreign reserves.

Last Friday (May 20, 2022), Russia anticipated the payment of 2 international bonds – one paid in euro and the other in dollar. Payments were made one week before the due date.

The anticipation, however, may not have left enough time for the complex payment process. One of the bondholders in Asia said the payment has not yet reached the company’s account. The country has a 30-day grace period on the 2 payments.

In all, Russia has $205 billion in foreign debt, about $120 billion in dollars and most of the rest in euros, according to a Bloomberg survey. Approximately $25 billion is from Gazprom.