From: Maximilian Kurz

Rumors about Vladimir Putin’s death made the rounds in Russia. © Sergei Guneyev/dpa

A rumor about Putin’s supposed death made the rounds in Russia. Now people who enjoyed it may face serious consequences.

MOSCOW – Russian authorities have been closely monitoring public reaction to fake news about Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s death, according to Ukrainian intelligence. They could now sanction all those who commented positively on the death of the ruler. The US magazine, among others, reports on this Newsweek.

Vladimir Putin: false reports about his death

Andrii Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency, commented on the recent rumors about Putin’s demise. Some sources had reported that Putin had died after a cardiac arrest and that his closest confidants were planning to replace him with a double.

The rumor started in a post on the Russian gossip channel General SVR began on Telegram. The medium claimed to have inside information from the Kremlin. According to the broadcaster, Putin died on October 26th in his residence in Valdai.

Authorities have captured screenshots: Anyone who is happy about Putin’s fake death will be punished

Rumors of Putin’s alleged death spread quickly online. The Russian news website Agentstvo saw an increase in searches such as “dead Putin” and “Putin died.” But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the news as false and Putin was later seen in public several times anyway.

Opposite the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda Yusov expressed concern that Russian intelligence services had been recording and taking screenshots of online reactions, including comments and likes. “Someone could soon come by to pick up those who put laughing emojis under messages about Putin’s death,” the intelligence spokesman warned. “This is a typical Russian approach,” he added, emphasizing his suspicion that the rumors were deliberately spread by Russian propagandists to test the public’s reaction.

Danilov: Putin’s death will not be enough for change

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, there have been repeated rumors about Putin’s poor health. However, the Kremlin regularly emphasized that Putin was healthy. Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, suggested that the reports of Putin’s death should be seen in the context of the 2024 presidential elections. Opposite the magazine Focus He expressed that a possible death of Putin alone would not be enough to bring about profound changes in Russia: “If someone thinks that his death will end everything, we think differently. The territory of modern Russia is full of inhumanity.”