Home page politics

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

A new era of warfare in the Ukraine War is emerging. Russia allegedly wants to use combat robots in the Donbass region for the first time.

Kyiv – Russia has been working on combat robots for years. Its use could represent a new type of warfare. The weapon robot “Marker” seems to be the most promising. According to Russian media reports, the robots may now be in the Ukraine war be used. The Fr.de from Ippen.Media.

The technology will survive a “baptism of fire” on the battlefields in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region, announced Dmitry Rogozin, former head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency and close confidant of Wladimir Putin, to the short message service Telegram. recently became Rogozin injured by shrapnel at a birthday party.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia wants to use “Marker” combat robots

But what is it? The combat robot “Marker” works “autonomously”, boasts Rogozin. The technology should not only provide support in combat missions, but can also locate and shoot at targets from around 15 kilometers away, the state news agency reported mug. It is also possible to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield, the state intelligence service said Ria Novosti reported in November 2021.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

This cannot be verified independently. But several units are said to have been tested at the Russian cosmodrome Vostochny, according to consistent media reports. The last test runs were completed in June 2020. After that, the robots were handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The ministry is instrumental in the development of the machines, Andrei Grigoriyev, CEO of Russia’s Advanced Research Foundation, told the press last year mug.

Ukraine war: Russia’s combat robots can “hit many times faster”

Tests with shooting targets have shown that the combat robot can “hit targets many times faster” than humans Newsweek the head of development of the Foundation for Technologies and Basic Elements of Robotics, Oleg Martyanov. In addition, thanks to artificial intelligence, “Marker” can distinguish between civilians and military personnel and thus target those who pose a “direct threat”.

A Uran-9 unmanned combat robot is driven across a street during the Russian military parade. (Archive image) © Pavel Golovkin/dpa

It is unclear exactly when the combat robots will be used in the Ukraine war. So far, no cases are known in which combat robots kill enemy soldiers completely independently. This is according to the Ukraine However, it is only a matter of time and the next “logical and inevitable” step, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s digital transformation minister, in an interview with the news agency AP. “I think there’s a lot of potential for that over the next six months.” Kyiv “I did a lot of research and development in this direction,” it said.

In any case, the tests in Russia have been completed Ria Novosti on Wednesday (January 11). The “marker” technology weighs around three tons and can be equipped with various weapon systems. Moscow also has the combat robot “Uran-9”, which was presented alongside modern main battle tanks and anti-aircraft systems at Russia’s military parade on May 9, 2022. Also a NATO state announced the use of armed combat robots – in close proximity to Russia. (cheese)