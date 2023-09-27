Home page politics

Russia will rely on modified tractors in the Ukraine war in the future. These can not only build fortifications, but even pull trains.

Moscow – Tanks, planes, drones – and tractors: The Russian arsenal in the war of aggression against Ukraine is being expanded to include an unusual vehicle. In the future, Vladimir Putin’s army will go to war with modified tractors, as media in Russia report. The model from UralVagonZavod is similar to the civilian tractor RTM-160, which was manufactured for the civilian agricultural industry from 2004 to 2009.

Ukraine War: “Combat tractors” for military logistics can even tow trains

The “combat tractors” therefore appear to have a dual purpose: they can be used for military logistics and the construction of fortifications. The UVZ company had originally decided to only produce tanks, but this plan is now being abandoned in favor of tractors. The tractors are not the only unusual vehicle in the Ukraine war: Russia also recently began mounting depth charge launchers on transport vehicles.

Compared to the RTM-160, the new tractor model has a larger hood, presumably for a more powerful engine. The vehicle should not only be able to carry out agricultural work, but also be used as a loading vehicle, as an earthmoving vehicle and even as a tractor for railway wagons. Open source data shows that the new tractor has appropriate mounts.

Ukraine News: Russian soldiers probably used civilian construction machinery to build fortifications

The Ukrainian news website Defense Express speculates that the new vehicle will help the Kremlin’s invading army mechanize logistics, which have previously been too inflexible. Ukrainian soldiers have repeatedly observed Russia’s army using civilian construction machinery for fortifications on defense lines. The new tractor should now take over this task. (cgsc)