“Russia is not our enemy.” The posters appearing in Italy, in various cities, become news for the international media. CNN turns the spotlight on the ‘billboards’ that hope for a rapprochement between Russia and Italy. Rome supports Ukraine in the war triggered by the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin over 900 days ago. The posters urge a change of direction. A hand with the colors of the Italian flag shakes a hand with the colors of the Russian flag. Below, the message: ‘No more money for weapons to Ukraine and Israel. We want peace and we repudiate war (Article 11 of the Constitution)’, it reads.

CNN devotes ample space to the messageswhich the American broadcaster defines as “paid by associations created to protest against the lockdown during covid”. The news also bounces in Ukraine and finds space among the news spread by the Unian agency.

The billboards, it is noted, first appeared in some cities in the North, then also in Rome. Here they were noticed by the Ukrainian embassy, ​​which stigmatized the incident in a post on X: “We are deeply concerned by the arrogance of Russian propaganda in the Eternal City. We ask the Municipality of Rome to reconsider the granting of permits for such posters that have a clear purpose of rehabilitating the image of the aggressor state”. In the capital, the posters were removed: they also bore the city’s logo. In other centers, however, the billboards remained in place until the expiration of the exposure period.

The billboards are part of a campaign, as the association Sovereignty Popular explains. “In the capital, walking through the streets of the center and the suburbs it is no coincidence to find yourself in front of a large sign that says ‘Russia is not my enemy. No more money for weapons to Ukraine and Israel. We want Peace and we repudiate war (Art. 11 of the Italian Constitution)’. The Russian flag and the Italian flag in a strong and firm handshake. Russia is NOT our enemy. Many citizens have joined and this campaign is growing and will involve other cities, eluding the hysterical protest of the Ukrainian embassy in Rome”, we read on the association’s website.

CNN notes, somewhat surprisingly, that the issue has not fueled much discussion in Italy. “Russian propaganda posters,” the broadcaster says, “began appearing during the summer months, when most Italians are on vacation. Many comments on the Ukrainian embassy’s post on X argue” then “that Italy should not be subject to censorship and that freedom of speech should be guaranteed.”