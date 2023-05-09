FromMomir Takac close

May 9th is a big day in Russia. Pompous parades commemorate the victory against Nazi Germany. But this year it’s different.

Moscow – May 9th is in Russia a big day, which is duly celebrated throughout the country. In 1945 the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany and World War II ended. Victory Day has been a public holiday in Russia since 1965.

Security concerns: Numerous Russian cities are canceling celebrations on May 9th

May 9th – the most important day of the year for many Russians – usually sees military parades in many cities, but this year is different. While in the capital Moscow the central parade at the end of the world war is taking place as usual on Red Square, more than 20 cities have canceled their celebrations. This was reported by the independent media company Vyorstka.

Preparations for the military parade in Moscow began two weeks before May 9th. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Alexander Zemlianichenko

Cities in the border area with Ukraine in particular are doing without the celebrations. They were during the Ukraine War subjected to repeated drone attacks and shelling. Parades were also canceled in the Siberian regions of Tyumen, Nizhnevartovsk, Surgut and in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District.

No parades at the end of the world war in Crimea – Moscow is gearing up for a major event

Vyorstka According to the report, there are high security concerns in at least eight cities in this region, including Tyumen. The Fear of new attacks or acts of sabotage seems great to be. Belgorod and Kursk as well as the annexed Crimea pulled the ripcord last month. “Moral and ethical” reasons were cited in towns in northwestern Russia bordering Estonia.

In Moscow, meanwhile, preparations are in full swing. “There are no changes to the plans,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Authorities closed Red Square two weeks before the event. Around the capital and Vladimir Putin’s Home St. Petersburg are declared a no-fly zone. (mt)

