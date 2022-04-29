Russia does not consider itself to be at war with NATO in Ukraine, but the Alliance does appear to beassured this Friday Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, in statements to the Saudi channel Al Arabiya.

Unfortunately, there is a feeling that NATO believes that it is indeed at war with Russia

“We do not consider that we are in a state of war with NATO. Unfortunately, there is a feeling that NATO believes that it is indeed at war with Russia,” Lavrov said, according to the interview reproduced by local news agencies.

Lavrov considered that such a confrontation would be a step that would increase the risk of a nuclear war.

He attacked many Western leaders, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany or Poland, and also against the head of the European Union’s diplomacy, Josep Borrell, for wanting Russia to lose the war.

“They openly say that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must lose, that Russia must be defeated. When someone uses such terminology, I think they think they are at war with the one they want to defeat,” he said.

Bombings in kyiv this Thursday.

In this regard, he warned that any supply of weapons in the territory of Ukraine is a “legitimate objective” of the Russian Army, since the weapons are delivered “to a regime that wages a war against its people.”

Lavrov denied that Moscow is flirting with the nuclear threat when he himself warned in a recent interview that said option “is serious, it is real”.

He assured that since the arrival at the White House of Donald Trump (2017), the Kremlin called on him to support the Reagan-Gorbachev thesis that “in a nuclear war there can be no winners and therefore it should never be waged.”

And he accused the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, of causing the problem by assuring that kyiv was wrong to give up the nuclear arsenal after the fall of the USSR.

in 1991, to which Poland later added that it is willing to host US nuclear weapons on its territory.

“We never play with such dangerous concepts. Never. We must all join the declaration that nuclear war is inadmissible made by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council,” he added.

Sergey Lavro, Russian Foreign Minister. Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

He considered that the West is not to be trusted when it comes to strategic matters, from the economy to the sphere of technology, so Russia will try to be “self-sufficient”.

Regarding the “special military operation” in Ukraine, he underlined that Russia’s goal is to protect the Russian-speaking inhabitants of the east of the country and ensure that there is “no threat” from the territory of Ukraine to that population and that of

Russia.

“That’s all. The operation will end only when those objectives are achieved,” he stressed, denying that Moscow employs Syrian mercenaries in the neighboring country.

Regarding the negotiations with Ukraine, he assured that Russia is not against that country receiving security guarantees, but these should not concern either Donbas or the annexed Crimean peninsula. In addition, he warned that Moldova’s security will not be increased by joining NATO.

The Russian Army has recognized that the objective of its current military intervention in Ukraine is not reduced to “liberating” Donbas, but rather to opening a land corridor with Crimea and gaining access to the Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria, with a Russian-speaking majority.

Those goals would force Russia to seize control of almost all of eastern and southern Ukraine, rendering it landlocked.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe

