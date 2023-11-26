Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

Russia apparently lost a number of air defense systems in the Ukraine war. Now the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad will probably have to serve as a spare parts warehouse.

Donbass – has 597 air defense systems of various types Russia in the Ukraine war so far lost. At least that’s what the Ukrainian media project reports The Kyiv Independent and relies on information from the Ukrainian General Staff Kyiv.

Russia is probably shipping several air defense systems from the Baltic Sea to the Ukraine front

Because the losses in the occupied territories between Donbass, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro are so high, let Moscow now supposedly even S-400 Triumph air defense systems from the exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea Ukraine embarrassed. This is what the British secret service wrote in its daily situation report on the war on November 26th.

There were “extraordinary Russian air transports” this November. This suggests that the Russians have removed strategic air defense systems from their Baltic Sea region of Kaliningrad “to offset recent losses on the Ukrainian front.”

S-40 Triumf air defense systems in the Kaliningrad Oblast on the Baltic Sea. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Vitaly Nevar

Various assessments indicate that the Russian army has recently lost an increasing number of air defense systems. For example, in its secret report of November 2nd, the British Ministry of Defense reported that at least four Russian surface-to-air missile launchers (SAM) were destroyed in occupied territories at the end of October and beginning of November.

In Crimea: Ukraine probably destroys Russian S-400 Triumf air defense system

“The Russian Air Force has suffered enormous losses and we have destroyed more than 550 of its air defense systems, but it still has a clear advantage over us,” said Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushny in a guest article for in early November The Economist: “Russian air defense is increasingly preventing our aircraft from flying.”

Sensational: In September, the Ukrainian armed forces disabled one of the large Russian Triumf S-400 air defense systems in Crimea – apparently because a vacationer had revealed the location in a photo on social networks. It was already noticeable back then that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian air defense systems were increasing.

Recently, Rob Lee, an analyst at Foreign Policy Research Institute in Pennsylvania, photos on Another video from social networks showed a Russian soldier using a shovel to destroy a Ukrainian drone that had misfired in his position. Nevertheless, the danger posed by unmanned aerial vehicles remains great.

S-400 Triumf air defense system: A pride of the Russian Armed Forces

Not least for air defense. The massive S-400 Triumph systems are a pride of the Kremlin regime, which it likes to present at military parades on Red Square in Moscow. The 48N6E3 guided missiles can be used to attack targets from four huge rocket containers at a distance of up to 380 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers.

The Russian army put the system into service in 2007 and touts it as modern. The number of batteries and rocket launch vehicles is not officially known. Meanwhile, in Kaliningrad – far from the Ukrainian front – Russia’s Baltic Fleet is stationed between the NATO states Poland and Lithuania. (pm)