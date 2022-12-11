US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned on Friday that Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin are increasing and modernizing their nuclear arsenal.

At a US Strategic Command ceremony, Reuters reported, Austin stressed that Moscow could use nuclear weapons as it has engaged in “nuclear saber rattling.”

“As the Kremlin continues its cruel and unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine, the whole world has seen Putin engage in deeply irresponsible nuclear saber rattling,” the secretary was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Defense Secretary’s statements coincide with the statements of the former Russian president and current number two on the Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, who stated this Sunday that Russia is manufacturing the “most powerful means of destruction”based on “new principles”, with which it could attack the West.

“Our enemy not only entrenched himself in the Kiev Government (an administrative territorial entity of imperial Russia) (…), he is also in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere who have sworn allegiance the Nazis,” Medvedev said.

“That is why we are increasing the production of the most powerful means of destruction, including those based on new principles.“He continued in a message published this Sunday on Telegram.

Medvedev did not detail what these principles were about, but he could have made reference to the new generations of hypersonic weapons that Moscow claims to be developing in recent years.

And it is that the ghost of a nuclear war has been raised again since the start of the offensive in Ukraine in February. Recent Russian military defeats on the ground have raised fears that Moscow is considering turning to its nuclear arsenal.

We consider weapons of mass destruction, the nuclear weapon, as a means of defense See also Putin accuses US of 'ignoring' Russia's security concerns

This week, in addition, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, admitted a increase in nuclear tensions, although he insisted that he will not be the first to use such weapons in the conflict with Ukraine.

“We have not gone crazy, we know what nuclear weapons are,” said the Kremlin chief.

“We view weapons of mass destruction, the nuclear weapon, as a means of defense. (Using it) is based on what we call ‘retaliatory attack’: if we are attacked, we respond,” he said.

However, he added that “the threat of nuclear war is growing” and blamed this on the Americans and Europeans, who give Ukraine strong financial and military backing.

