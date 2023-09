How did you feel about the content of this article?

President of the session responded with an unusual proposal to the Russian demonstration against the speech of Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The opening of a session of the United Nations Security Council, held this Wednesday (20) in New York to discuss the war in Ukraine, had an unusual moment.

According to information from the Reuters agency, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, opposed the proposal for Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to speak at the beginning of the meeting.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who chaired the meeting, responded ironically to the representative of Russia, the country that started the war in Ukraine by invading the neighboring country in February last year.

“I want to assure our Russian colleagues and everyone here that this is not a special operation by the Albanian presidency,” said Rama, who drew laughter when he used the term Russia uses to refer to the war.

The prime minister then proposed “a solution” to the Russians. “If you stop the war, President Zelensky will not speak,” said Rama. Nebenzia obviously did not agree and said that the Albanian Prime Minister was not being “neutral” in presiding over the session.

In his speech, Zelensky called for the veto power that Russia, as one of the five permanent members, has in the Security Council to be overturned, which has prevented the approval of resolutions condemning the war.

Afterwards, on social media, the Ukrainian president thanked Rama, saying that the Albanian prime minister “showed the world how to correctly deal with Russia, its lies and its hypocrisy”.