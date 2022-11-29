Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

Split

Hundreds, mostly young men, die every day in the Ukraine war. Russia could face a new loss of territory. The news ticker.

Losses for Russia: Ukraine announces current figures.

Ukraine announces current figures. British assessment: Russia is struggling with big problems.

Russia is struggling with big problems. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Tuesday, November 29, 11:17 a.m.: Russia continues to come under pressure in the Ukraine war. Russian troops are now digging trenches in the east of the Cherson region in preparation for a Ukrainian counteroffensive. This is reported by the think tank specializing in defense issues Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Satellite images taken by the US company Maxar on November 15 show that Russian forces have been digging trench lines and so-called concentration zones in eastern Cherson since the beginning of October. The professionals of ISW rate this as “obvious preparation” for a withdrawal from the west bank of the Dnieper. Should that actually happen, the recently liberated city of Kherson would no longer be directly threatened by the occupying forces.

Russia apparently fears losing more territory in the Kherson region. © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/imago

“Russian forces clearly do not expect to be able to prevent Ukrainian forces from crossing the river,” the military experts said. Therefore they did not set up any positions to prevent such an advance. On the contrary, Russia is getting even more clearly on the defensive in the area around Cherson and is preparing for “a protracted defence”.

Ukraine war news: Ukraine kills 480 soldiers and shoots down fighter jets

First report from Tuesday, November 29th: Kyiv – The Russian military can still not report any major territorial gains in the Ukraine war. On the contrary: the loss of the strategically important port city of Cherson still weighs heavily. Every day, more and more soldiers are dying in the service of Russia.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has now released the latest figures on Russian army losses. Data shows that hundreds of soldiers continue to lose their lives in combat every day. According to the Ministry in Kyiv 480 Russian fighters died within 24 hours. In addition, three tanks, two artillery systems and two fighter jets were destroyed.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia’s losses are so high

Soldiers: 88,380 (+480 on the previous day)

88,380 (+480 on the previous day) planes: 280 (+2)

280 (+2) Helicopter: 261

261 Tank: 2911 (+3)

2911 (+3) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5866 (+5)

5866 (+5) Artillery Systems: 1901 (+2)

1901 (+2) Air defense systems: 209

209 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 395

395 Cars and other vehicles: 4423 (+7)

4423 (+7) Ships: 16

16 Unmanned Combat Drones: 1555

1555 (as of Tuesday, November 29)

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Meanwhile, according to British assessments, Russia has moved away from its basic military and tactical concept – the reason being the heavy defeats of the Kremlin boss’s troops Wladimir Putin. In the past three months, the Russian forces in Ukraine have largely stopped appearing as tactical battalion groups (BTG), the Ministry of Defense said in London, citing intelligence findings.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia is struggling with big problems

The high-intensity fighting over a wide area would have revealed several errors in the concept. “The relatively small allocation of infantry to the BTG has often proved insufficient.” In addition, the decentralized distribution of artillery did not allow Russia to exploit its quantitative advantage with this important weapon. Only a few commanders have permission to use the model flexibly, it said in London.

The BTG concept is a central pillar of Russian military doctrine in recent years. Each tactical unit is equipped with infantry, anti-aircraft, artillery, logistics and reconnaissance units. (with agencies)