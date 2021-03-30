Russia has made great progress in reducing daily infections with the emerging coronavirus, while it continues its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Russia recorded, during the past twenty-four hours, the lowest daily death toll from the virus since last September 29, with 8,277 cases, compared to yesterday, which witnessed the registration of 8,711 cases.

The total number of HIV infections in Russia reached four million and 536 thousand and 820 cases.

The Russian Operations Center for combating the virus said, in its daily report, that the death toll from the virus in Russia witnessed an increase, with 409 deaths recorded during the last 24 hours, compared to 293 deaths the previous day, bringing the total to 98,442 deaths.

9588 patients recovered during the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total of those recovering to 4 million and 155 thousand and 996 people, with 282,282 active cases remaining.