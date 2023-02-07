February 7, 2023 19:12

Today, Tuesday, Russia made a presentation to the countries of the African Sahel region and the Gulf of Guinea on combating terrorist groups.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offered to help these countries in combating extremist groups that have been carrying out terrorist acts, bombings and attacks against civilians, villagers and security forces for years.

These terrorist acts resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions from their villages, according to the United Nations.

Lavrov said, during a visit to Mali, that “fighting terrorism is, of course, a current issue for other countries in the region,” adding, “We will offer them our assistance to overcome these difficulties. This concerns Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad, and in general the Sahel region, and even the countries bordering the Gulf of Guinea.” .

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived, on Tuesday morning, in Mali, while the security and political relations between Moscow and the ruling military council in Bamako are at their best.

When he got off the plane, Lavrov was greeted by his Malian counterpart, Abdullah Diop.

The two ministers held talks before Lavrov met with the head of the ruling military council, Colonel Asimi Goita.

Lavrov’s visit to Mali, which is witnessing attacks by terrorist groups, will continue for 24 hours and perpetuate the rapprochement between Bamako and Moscow.

Mali’s foreign ministry said the visit “confirms the firm will” of Asimi Guetta and Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stimulate new dynamism” in cooperation in defense, security and economic fields.

Source: agencies