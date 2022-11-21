Home page politics

If Moscow once announced that it would have to overthrow the “regime” in Kyiv, Russia’s goals in the Ukraine war are apparently changing.

MOSCOW – After months of claims by the Kremlin that the “Nazi regime” in Kyiv wanting to fall, you hit it Moscow Suddenly completely different tones: A change of government in Ukraine is not one of the goals of the “special military operation” at all, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday (November 21).

“Russia strives to achieve its goals in the special military operation, and these goals can be achieved in different ways,” said Peskov. CNN asked Peskov about the statements made by Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev, who said that relations with the Ukraine could only be achieved through a “regime change”. When asked if a change of power in Kyiv was a goal, Peskov simply replied: “No.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sits in front of a screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Archive photo) © Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP

Moscow: Allegedly no further mobilization planned for the Ukraine war

The Kremlin has also countered fears among the Russian population that a second wave of reservists could be mobilized for the war against Ukraine. In Moscow there are “no discussions” about it, said spokesman Peskov, according to Russian news agencies.

According to its own statements, Russia had mobilized 300,000 reservists for the end of October Ukraine war closed. Around 82,000 of the men were already deployed at the front at the beginning of November, and the rest were to be prepared for battle in Russia. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said back then that no new mobilization measures were planned.

Ukraine war: distrust in Russia is high

The mobilization had triggered a veritable mass panic in Russia, Hundreds of thousands of people fled – at least temporarily – abroad. Many of them traveled to the neighboring countries of Kazakhstan and Georgia. Others went into hiding in their own country to avoid being drafted into the armed forces.

Despite official denials by the Kremlin and the Defense Ministry, fears of another wave of mobilization in Russia are high. The fact that many people do not trust the Kremlin’s information is probably also due to the fact that there has always been chaos during the mobilization to date. Several cases have been documented in which men were drafted despite health problems. In addition, had Vladimir Putin left open a further mobilization recently, since he did not sign a decree. (nak with dpa)