Ukraine appears to be advancing on the Bakhmut front. There’s a new analysis on Russia’s losses. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

The processed information, in particular on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war, comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Kiev – All figures on losses in the Ukraine war should be treated with great caution. But there are estimates from independent military experts, such as the US Institute for War Studies ISW. It has now determined that Ukrainian forces have recaptured some 253 square kilometers of occupied territory since the start of their counter-offensive.

In comparison, Vladimir Putin’s troops have captured about 282 square kilometers in the past six months in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian counter-offensive has been running for a good five weeks.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: “The enemy is trapped”

The latest reports on the situation in the Ukraine war refer to the occupied Bakhmut in the Donetsk region – but also to other front sections. “In Bakhmut, our defenders have been keeping the entrances, exits and enemy movements in the city under fire control for several days,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar wrote on Telegram on Monday (July 10).

“The enemy is trapped,” Colonel-General Olexander Syrsky said. The badly damaged city, which once had a population of more than 70,000, was conquered by Russian units in May after months of fighting. According to Maljar, the Ukrainian army has liberated a total of 24 square kilometers in eastern Ukraine since the start of its counter-offensive. In southern Ukraine there are a good 169 square kilometers.

Picture taken on July 6: A Russian fighter trains near Mariupol in Ukraine. © Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Doubts about the numbers

According to a recent data analysis by independent Russian media, at least 47,000 Russian soldiers have already been killed in the Ukraine war. The analysis is based on the number of inheritance cases opened and the statistics of excess mortality in Russia in 2022, reported the Internet portal involved in the evaluation Meduza. Officially, there are no statistics for Russian losses.

Ukrainian statements about Russian losses in the Ukraine war are also not very credible. Observers regard the information that more than 230,000 Russian casualties have fallen as an exaggeration. Kiev, like Moscow, is largely silent on its own losses. (frs with AFP and dpa)