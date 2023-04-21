Home page politics

The Russian nuclear cruiser “Pjotr ​​Veliky” in Severomorsk on January 24, 2023. The ship is possibly to be retired. © IMAGO/Lev Fedoseyev/ITAR-TASS

Putin’s army could also be weakened apart from the Ukraine war. The nuclear cruiser “Pjotr ​​Veliki” is probably due to repair costs before the end.

Moscow – Rust, accidents during repairs and repeated financial problems: The Russian Northern Fleet, also known as the Northern Fleet, seems to have seen better days. While the pride of Putin’s navy once operated from the far north, numerous ships are now waiting at the quay walls with maintenance backlogs. While the Kremlin boss is waging war in Ukraine, a message from the flagship of the fleet is causing a stir. Because the nuclear cruiser “Pjotr ​​Veliky” could be discarded and with it Vladimir Putin’s military are significantly weakened. Particularly explosive: This time the information was not spread by Ukraine – but by Tass, a Russian state news agency.

Russia probably loses nuclear cruiser “Pyotr Veliky”: Putin’s flagship must be repaired

14 months Ukraine war, Western sanctions and supply problems for Putin’s army appear to be leaving much bigger holes in the Russian war chest than Kremlin propaganda would have us believe. Putin’s nuclear cruiser “Pjotr ​​Veliki” is said to be withdrawn from the fleet due to high modernization costs. “Peter the Great”, as the ship is called in German, should actually be repaired and modernized from 2024, according to insider information. Apparently, the naval leadership could now have moved away from this plan.

As Tass claims to have learned from unconfirmed sources, the issue of Putin’s nuclear cruiser is still being discussed. “It seems that the experience of repairing and modernizing the ‘Admiral Nakhimov’ of the same type has shown that it is very costly,” the agency said in a statement. Said “Admiral Nakhimov” is currently in the repair docks and is scheduled to be returned to the fleet next year. Meanwhile, about the Future of Alexander Lukashenko discussed, for whom much could be at stake in the Ukraine war.

Away from the Ukraine war: Putin’s navy is struggling with maintenance backlogs – allegedly

It is still uncertain to what extent the reports about Putin’s nuclear cruiser “Pjotr ​​Veliki” of the Kirov class will now be confirmed. The state news agency Ria Novosti directly delivered a counter-report in which an unknown insider dismisses the possible retirement of the flagship of Russia’s Northern Fleet. According to the news, “Peter the Great” would remain in the service of Putin’s troops – and even be upgraded.

Kirov-class Pyotr Veliky: This is Putin’s flagship in the Northern Fleet “Peter the Great” belongs to a type of ship that has been produced by Russia, or rather the Soviet Union, since 1980. Overall, the flagship of the Northern Fleet has a length of approximately 252 and can accommodate up to 655 crew members. The initial targets of this group of ships were American submarines during the Cold War. In the meantime, the “Pjotr ​​Veliki” is mainly used to be able to attack ground targets and air targets. A number of guided missiles are available for this purpose. There are also special anti-submarine weapons and three helicopters. The “Pjotr ​​Weliki” was built from 1986 near St. Petersburg. Source: naval-technology

Russia’s Navy before the failure: Also maintenance backlog at Putin’s aircraft carrier “Admiral Kuznetsov”

During the course of the Ukraine war, there were repeated reports concerning the Russian warships and describing their desolate condition. Not until the beginning of 2023 Russia’s only aircraft carrier, the “Admiral Kuznetsov”, in the headlines. The ship has also been in repair docks for a long time and is said to be in a critical condition and not seaworthy after several incidents.

Putin’s Kirov-class flagship on the verge of extinction: Numerous problems even before the Ukraine war

The “Pyotr Veliki” has been considered a problem ship for years and has already undergone several repairs in 2015 and 2016. Again and again there were delays and incidents. In 2010, the then Russian naval commander Vladimir Kuroyedov described the flagship of the Northern Fleet in dramatic words: “Pyotr Veliky” was in such a state “that he could blow up in our faces at any moment”. The statement at the time referred to the nuclear reactors that power the ship.